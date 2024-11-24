عربي


Lithuania Delivers New Batch Of Military Aid To Ukraine

11/24/2024 3:09:34 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced the delivery of a new batch of military aid to Ukraine this week.

The Lithuanian ministry stated this on the social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Lithuania continues its unwavering support for Ukraine. This week, generators, M113 spare parts, weapons and ammunition were delivered," thhe post reads.

The ministry emphasized that Lithuania's solidarity with Ukraine remains steadfast.

"Whatever it takes for Ukraine to win. Solidarity remains steadfast ," it added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced, after signing a memorandum in Vilnius with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurynas Kasčiūnas, that Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons under a long-term agreement. The first tranche of €10 million has already been approved.

UkrinForm

