MSMEDA Allocates EGP 700M To Support Traditional Crafts Over Decade: Rahmy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Basel Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), emphasized the agency's unwavering commitment to fostering the growth and development of traditional and heritage crafts. He revealed that between July 2014 and October 2024, MSMEDA allocated EGP 700m to this sector, facilitating over 67,000 job opportunities across approximately 30 heritage and artistic fields.

Rahmy noted that these funds have been instrumental in stabilizing and expanding heritage projects, enhancing their sustainability, and improving product development. They have also opened new pathways for these crafts to access international markets, strengthening their global presence.

From 12 December to 21 December, MSMEDA will host the sixth edition of the Our Heritage exhibition for handcrafted and heritage products under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Rahmy underlined the significance of the president's continued sponsorship, reflecting his dedication to the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, particularly heritage and handicraft projects. This demonstrates the government's comprehensive efforts to provide financial, technical, and marketing support to these enterprises, which are vital in creating sustainable and dignified employment, particularly for youth and women in border regions and Upper Egypt.

These initiatives are critical in promoting authentic Egyptian heritage and craftsmanship, which enjoy international recognition for their exceptional quality and appeal.

Rahmy added that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, remains committed to organizing the Our Heritage exhibition annually. This event showcases Egypt's rich cultural legacy, preserves expressions of national identity, and fortifies the resilience of handicrafts against decline. It also educates younger generations on the value of these crafts while providing artisans with unparalleled marketing opportunities.

The exhibition will feature participation from various ministries and entities connected to arts and heritage industries, including the Ministries of Industry, Planning and Economic Development, International Cooperation, Social Solidarity, Culture, and Youth and Sports, alongside universities and civil society organizations. This collaborative platform celebrates Egypt's traditional craftsmanship, ensuring its preservation and promotion for future generations.



