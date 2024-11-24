Security Forces In Manipur Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Nov 24 (IANS) In a series of joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur and other security forces, recovered nine sophisticated weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), huge ammunition and war-like stores (WLS) from six districts, sources said on Sunday.

A Defence spokesperson said that the nine sophisticated arms, IEDs and WLS were recovered during the series of operations by the and other security forces during the last few days from both hill and valley districts of Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Jiribam and Tengnoupal.

On Sunday, the security forces conducted a joint search operation in the Longajang area of Kangpokpi district and recovered a .303 rifle, a SBBL gun, two 9 mm pistols, long-range mortar ammunition and war-like stores.

The strong actions of security forces have forced armed miscreants to cease their nefarious activities, the spokesman said.

He said that 400 troops from various security forces participated in the operation covering sensitive locations.

The security forces equipped with explosive detection dogs, Deep Search Metal Detectors, and drones, also carried out detailed search operations of areas on the fringes of Jiribam and Jakuradhar, Borobekra areas of trouble torn Jiribam district.

The operation resulted in defusing improvised devices and grenades attached to a trip wire, placed by armed groups on a jungle trail.

Several illegal bunkers in a garden were also dismantled, demonstrating the resolve of the security forces to remove all threats to peace, the spokesman added.

He said that acting on credible intelligence regarding an infiltration attempt across the India-Myanmar border near Moreh, in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, troopers of the Assam Rifles launched an operation last week and during which a fierce encounter took place and at least six to seven infiltrators were reportedly injured.

One jawan from the Assam Rifles sustained a gunshot wound but received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.

A thorough search operation was conducted in the area and recovered a significant number of war-like stores. The items seized include one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one MA1 rifle, Lathode bombs, Rifle grenades, Mortar bombs, ammunition and warlike stores.

The spokesperson said that Manipur Police and Assam Rifles apprehended two cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) near Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital in Imphal on Saturday and recovered a 9 mm Beretta pistol and ammunition.

The arrested individuals and the weapons were handed over to Manipur Police.

These operations underscore the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and security in Manipur.

The force continues to work closely with local police forces to neutralise threats posed by insurgent groups and ensure the safety of the region, a Defence release said.