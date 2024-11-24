IPL 2025 Auction: RCB Acquire Hazlewood For Rs 12.50 Cr; Gujarat Titans Bag Prasidh Krishna At Rs 9.5 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah, Nov 24 (IANS) Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Rs 12.50 crore in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Hazlewood saw bids from Lucknow Super Giants and RCB with the price soaring to Rs 8 crore in a flash. Mumbai Indians too joined the bidding war but were overpowered by RCB to seal the deal at Rs 12.50 crore.

The Australian pacer has played 12 matches in IPL across the 2020 and 2021 seasons and bagged 12 wickets while in 52 T20Is, he has 67 scalps to his name.

Meanwhile, India pacer Prasidh Krishna was roped in by Gujarat Titans for Rs 9.50 crore after a fierce bidding face-off with Rajasthan Royals. The price swelled to Rs 8 crore in no time with both teams continuing the paddle war till the price soot up to Rs 9.25 crore as Rajasthan opted out, paving the way for Titans to close the deal for Rs 9.50 crore.

Krishna has played 51 matches in the IPL and bagged 49 wickets at an average of 34.76 including a four-fer. He has played five T20Is for India and bagged eight scalps. The pacer is also part of the Indian squad in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.