Rutte To Discuss Russia's War Against Ukraine With Erdogan - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Turkey on Monday, November 25, to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war and Turkey's potential mediation role.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Turkish publication A Haber .

“NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrives in Turkey tomorrow after meeting with Trump. He will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler,” the publication informs.

It is stated that the topics of the talks will include the presence of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in Syria, Turkey's potential mediation role in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and other bilateral issues.

The NATO Secretary General's visit also includes a meeting with representatives of the Turkish defense industry and a visit to Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

After his visit to Turkey, Rutte will travel to Greece on Tuesday to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

As Ukrinform reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with US President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.

