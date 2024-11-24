Korean Peninsula encounters nuclear annihilation

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned that the US is escalating the risk of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula by attempting to impose its will globally. Speaking at a national defense exhibition, Kim criticized Washington for claiming worldwide influence and using military threats against countries like North Korea. He claimed that the US would never accept nations that do not share its ideology and that its "aggressive and hostile policy" toward North Korea remains unchanged. Kim described the world as more chaotic and violent than since World War II, emphasizing that countries unable to defend themselves are vulnerable to tyranny.

He praised North Korea's domestically developed weapons, saying they match modern foreign technology and ensure the country's security. Kim asserted that these weapons have a "righteous purpose," unlike those of "imperialist countries" driven by destruction and economic gain. Reflecting on his previous negotiations with US President Donald Trump, Kim noted that they led to a brief thaw in relations, but the situation has since deteriorated. With President Joe Biden's administration resuming joint military exercises with South Korea, which Pyongyang views as a cover for invasion preparations, Kim reiterated the North's readiness to defend itself.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108920023