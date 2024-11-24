Power Shift Africa Director Calls For Accountability For Countries Causing Climate Change
11/24/2024 7:10:45 AM
"Rich countries refuse to fulfill their obligations and are
attempting to shift the burden onto developing countries. As a
result, the least developed countries, along with small island
states, left the negotiating table and stated that they do not
agree with the proposed text. This text is not supported by
developing countries. We need climate justice. We want the main
countries that cause climate change to be held accountable for the
damage they cause," said Mohamed Adow, Director of Power Shift
Africa, in an interview with journalists, Azernews
reports.
He added that developed countries had proposed a very small
amount-1.3 trillion dollars. This will not be enough to meet the
goal.
"We want developed countries to take responsibility for their
historical actions. Developed countries should also accept their
responsibilities and allocate at least 600 billion dollars in the
form of grants and concessional financing. Furthermore, all parties
must collectively mobilize for mitigation and adaptation measures,
as well as the Loss and Damage Response Fund. Without this,
fighting climate change globally will not be possible," Adow
said.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member
states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders,
young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil
society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global,
collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
