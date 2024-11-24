Cycling Tour Held In Baku Within COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A cycling tour has been organized in Baku by the Turkish Educational Institutions and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (ACF) as part of COP29, Azernews reports.

General Secretary of ACF Elnara Musayeva stressed the strong support from the for the of cycling in the country.

Chairman of the Turkish Educational Institutions in Baku Abdullah Yılmaz, stated that hosting this event during COP29 sends a message to the world. He pointed out that COP29 is a significant milestone for Azerbaijan in 2024.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.