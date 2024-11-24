Cycling Tour Held In Baku Within COP29
11/24/2024
Laman Ismayilova
A cycling tour has been organized in Baku by the Turkish
Educational Institutions and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation
(ACF) as part of COP29, Azernews reports.
General Secretary of ACF Elnara Musayeva stressed the strong
support from the government for the Promotion of cycling in the
country.
Chairman of the Turkish Educational Institutions in Baku
Abdullah Yılmaz, stated that hosting this event during COP29 sends
a message to the world. He pointed out that COP29 is a significant
milestone for Azerbaijan in 2024.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the
member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business
leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and
civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen
global, collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
