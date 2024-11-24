Resolution Passed Praising Azerbaijan For Its Outstanding Organization Of COP29
11/24/2024 7:10:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A resolution has been adopted to formally express appreciation
to Azerbaijan for the outstanding organization of the 29th session
of the conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations
Framework convention on Climate Change, Azernews
reports.
COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev presented the resolution for a
vote during the conference's closing plenary, and it was
subsequently approved.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the
member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business
leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and
civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen
global, collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
