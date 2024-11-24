Resolution Passed Praising Azerbaijan For Its Outstanding Organization Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A resolution has been adopted to formally express appreciation to Azerbaijan for the outstanding organization of the 29th session of the of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change, Azernews reports.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev presented the resolution for a vote during the conference's closing plenary, and it was subsequently approved.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.