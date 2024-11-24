Kyrgyzstan To Ban Vapes, Electronic Cigarettes

(MENAFN- IANS) Bishkek, Nov 24 (IANS) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a law banning vapes and electronic cigarettes starting from mid-2025, the presidential press service reported.

The law prohibits the import, circulation and use of electronic cigarettes, imposing a fine of 115 US dollars for smoking electronic cigarettes and about 695 dollars for entities. Selling electronic cigarettes will result in fines of 230 dollars for individuals and 750 dollars for legal entities.

Importing electronic cigarettes will result in correctional labour for two months to one year or a fine of up to 1,390 dollars.

Meanwhile, importing electronic cigarettes in large quantities will result in a fine of up to 2,300 dollars or imprisonment for one to two years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The law, titled On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts in the Sphere of Protecting Citizens' Health, will come into force on July 1, 2025.