Soudah Development Partners with Rijal Almaa Tourist Villages Cooperative Society to Restore Heritage Sites

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Soudah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – November 20, 2024: Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tourist Villages Cooperative Society of Rijal Almaa to collaborate on the preservation and restoration of key historical and heritage sites within the Soudah Peaks project area. Urgent restoration works will commence in three sites, namely the Sheikh House, the Bee House, and Alhamidiyah Fort located in the Jareen development zone, ensuring the preservation of the cultural and architectural identity.

The MoU was signed by Yassir AlReshaid, Chief Finance Officer of Soudah Development, and Sheikh Ali Alhayani, Chairman of the Tourist Villages Cooperative Society of Rijal Almaa. Under the agreement, both parties will work together on a range of initiatives, including immediate restoration of the heritage sites, collaboration with relevant authorities to register these locations as heritage sites, and establishing operational and investment guidelines for these sites.

This partnership with the Tourist Villages Cooperative Society of Rijal Almaa reflects our deep commitment to preserving cultural and historic assets within our project areas. By restoring these significant sites, we are safeguarding the legacy of the region for future generations while ensuring the sustainability of its unique identity. At Soudah Development, we place local culture and the distinct architectural identity of the region at the heart of our design and development process, creating a luxury destination that resonates with the local identity and offers unparalleled experiences for visitors from around the world, said Yassir AlReshaid.

This memorandum represents an important step in the preservation of the heritage sites of the region. It reflects the commitment of our visionary leadership in the Kingdom to the development of the region and the local economy. From Jareen, home of the three prominent heritage sites being restored, we reaffirm our readiness to collaborate in achieving our shared objectives in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030,” said Sheikh Ali Alhayani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative Society.

The Soudah Peaks project is envisioned as a luxury mountain destination with six zones in exceptional locations, namely Tahlal, Sahab, Sabrah, Jareen, Rijal, and Red Rock. These zones will host a variety of luxurious facilities and experiences in tourism and hospitality and will generate thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities and deliver a long-term cumulative economic impact for the region and the Kingdom as a whole.





