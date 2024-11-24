Randon promotes symbolic hand over that marks 100 thousand international products

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) The largest manufacturer of semi-trailers in Latin America and among the ten largest in the world, Randon renews its export vocation with the celebration of another historic milestone. During the 8th International Dealership Meeting, the company promoted the symbolic handover of a semi-trailer that marks 100 thousand international products in 75 years of history. The number achieved includes products exported from Brazil to different countries, as well as sales made by the Randon Argentina and Hércules Chassis manufacturing units in the United States. The product that represents this moment is a 3-axle platform semi-trailer, sold to the Angolan market through the dealer JAP Africa.



Bringing together professionals from more than 20 countries, from South America and Africa, in Atibaia, in the countryside of São Paulo, Randon promoted alignments for market challenges in 2025, updates on investments, innovations and new technologies that will contribute to achieving the projected results, in addition to awards for the best dealers of the year.



Over the past 75 years, more than 600,000 semi trailers have been delivered, including semi-trailers, trailers and bodies, in Brazil and to more than 70 countries. These products are designed and developed according to local transport requirements adapted to the reality of each territory, guided by the brand's principles and values built over the decades, reinforcing innovation, safety and quality in the production of semi trailers. Randon is the leading Brazilian export of semi trailers, with an international network consisting of 190 distribution points.



“This result demonstrates our commitment to the legacy we have built and reaffirms our responsibility to continue moving forward, always at the forefront of the sector”, summarizes Randoncorp’s International Business Director, Renato Franco.



A little more about Randon’s export history



The history of the expansion of cargo transportation is directly linked to Randon’s evolution in meeting the demands of this segment, creating innovative and technological solutions that make the company a globally recognized player. At the forefront of the sector, the company began its export vocation in the 1970s, with two representative milestones.



The first export took place in 1972, of a batch consisting of four isothermal tank semi-trailers and three tanks on chassis, to the Cooperativa Nacional de Produceores de Leche (Conaprole), in Uruguay. In 1977, the company exported more than a thousand semi-trailers to Algeria, in Africa, in a deal worth around 12.5 million dollars, a remarkable feat for the time. It was also in this year that they began operations in the Middle East. A few years later, in 1984, a new historic export of more than 700 trailers to Algeria consolidated the trajectory.



In addition to exporting products from Brazil, Randon has also been manufacturing and exporting from Argentina for 30 years, with a unit in the province of Santa Fé. And for two years, the company has been operating in the United States under the Hercules Chassis brand, which has a production unit in the state of New Jersey.







