Falah Al-Sughayer Elected as President of the Advertising and Marketing Services Agencies Association

Amman, Jordan – 23 Nov 2024:



The General Assembly of the Advertising and Marketing Services Agencies Association has elected Mr. Falah Al-Sughayer as the new head of the association. The newly formed Board of Directors includes: Mohammad Al-Nabulsi as Deputy Head, Zaid Nasser as Secretary-General, Omar Al-Armouti as Treasurer, Anoud Barqawi as Deputy Secretary-General, and Saif Al-Khafsh and Mohannad Al-Nasour as board members for the 2024-2028 term.



Al-Sughayer emphasized that the association will focus on enhancing the role of the sector in the national economy in the coming period. He stressed the importance of supporting professions under the syndicate’s umbrella, including advertising, marketing services of all kinds, social media management, advertising booking services, event and conference organization, graphic design, and media and advertising consultations.



He pointed out that these professions contribute to providing job opportunities for university graduates and enhance the participation of young people, thus opening the door for innovation and creativity within the sector.



Al-Sughayer explained that the Board of Directors includes a distinguished group of local and regional experts, combining the deep experience of the older generation with the creative ideas of the younger generation, which strengthens the syndicate’s ability to adopt developmental plans that keep pace with global trends.



He added that the association has developed an ambitious plan, including preparing a code of ethics for the profession to regulate work within the sector and protect it from illegal practices, as well as reviewing legislation related to the sector.



He also noted that the syndicate aims to support companies operating in this field, represent them before official authorities, and defend their rights, with a particular focus on providing support to small businesses and young entrepreneurs.



Furthermore, Al-Sughayer emphasized the importance of internal and external networking, noting that the syndicate will work to open new markets for Jordanian companies in the advertising sector, enhancing Jordan’s position as a regional hub for this vital industry.



For its part, the Board of the association affirmed that collective efforts will be directed toward raising the professionalism of the sector, protecting it from infringements that hinder its development, and ensuring a sustainable work environment that serves all parties and supports the national economy.







