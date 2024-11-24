عربي


Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva Visit Azerbaijan National Art Museum

11/24/2024 1:44:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and head of the Baku media Center Arzu Aliyeva have visited the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews repots.

At the museum, they got acquainted with the exhibitions titled "Sattar Bahlulzade - The Marvelous Tale of Nature," "Azerbaijani Painting and Graphics from 1920 to 1980," as well as "Vajiha Samadova - 100: Pages from the Artist's Life."

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva were provided with detailed information about the exhibitions.

AzerNews

