Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva Visit Azerbaijan National Art Museum
11/24/2024 1:44:56 AM
Laman Ismayilova
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and
head of the Baku media Center Arzu Aliyeva have visited the
Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews
repots.
At the museum, they got acquainted with the exhibitions titled
"Sattar Bahlulzade - The Marvelous Tale of Nature," "Azerbaijani
Painting and Graphics from 1920 to 1980," as well as "Vajiha
Samadova - 100: Pages from the Artist's Life."
During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva were provided
with detailed information about the exhibitions.
