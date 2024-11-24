National Library Launches Virutal Exhibitions Dedicated To Shusha
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijan National Library has launched virtual exhibitions
titled "Shusha Handicrafts," "Shusha Household Items," "Shusha
Jewelry," and "Shusha National Costumes" as part of the 29th
session of the conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United
Nations Framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),
Azernews reports.
The virtual exhibitions showcase embroidery samples from the
19th century attributed to Shusha, as well as aspects of clothing
culture, jewellery crafted by artisans, household items used by the
population, their classification, visual representations, and brief
historical context.
It is noteworthy that Shusha holds historical and cultural
significance not only due to its geographical beauty and status as
a political centre but also because it reflects examples of our
spiritual heritage.
Being one of the cultural centres of Eastern countries, Shusha
is distinguished by its national architectural style and its
contributions to our culture, literature, and art, as well as by
the historical figures it has produced.
Known as the cradle of mugham, and a gem of the Garabagh region,
Shusha is indeed a historical monument in its own right.
Those interested in exploring the virtual exhibitions can visit
the following links:
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.