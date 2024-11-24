National Library Launches Virutal Exhibitions Dedicated To Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has launched virtual exhibitions titled "Shusha Handicrafts," "Shusha Household Items," "Shusha Jewelry," and "Shusha National Costumes" as part of the 29th session of the of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Azernews reports.

The virtual exhibitions showcase embroidery samples from the 19th century attributed to Shusha, as well as aspects of clothing culture, jewellery crafted by artisans, household items used by the population, their classification, visual representations, and brief historical context.

It is noteworthy that Shusha holds historical and cultural significance not only due to its geographical beauty and status as a political centre but also because it reflects examples of our spiritual heritage.

Being one of the cultural centres of Eastern countries, Shusha is distinguished by its national architectural style and its contributions to our culture, literature, and art, as well as by the historical figures it has produced.

Known as the cradle of mugham, and a gem of the Garabagh region, Shusha is indeed a historical monument in its own right.

Those interested in exploring the virtual exhibitions can visit the following links: