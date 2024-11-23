Domino's Invests More In Scholarships

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has funded scholarships for Future Farmers of America (FFA) students for seven years, and announces the strategic expansion of its scholarship program for the 2024-25 cycle. Domino's is funding 10 scholarships worth $10,000 each for FFA members working toward a college degree in agricultural education, with the intent to pursue a career as an science teacher.

The new scholarship program was created in response to a need identified by FFA leaders and professionals in the – the need for more ag teachers to support FFA students and ultimately, future leaders in agriculture.

"National FFA values Domino's support through their sponsorship and partnership," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation. "These scholarships help cultivate the talent pipeline for agricultural education and continue to develop future teachers and advisors that positively impact the industry and the world."

Domino's has donated $2 million to FFA since joining as a national sponsor in 2017. In 2025, Domino's will donate $500,000 to fund the new scholarship program, work-based learning grants, sustainability curriculum, and workforce development programs aligned with FFA's Food Processing and Products career pathway.

DPZ shares sank, however, by $6.02, or 1.4%, to $438.88.

