Global business expo in Istanbul targets USD1B trade rate

(MENAFN) Upcoming week’s global Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) Trade Expo 2024 in Istanbul will aim USD1 billion in trade rate over business-to-business (B2B) summits, based on the Turkish group.



The MUSIAD Expo 2024 will gather businesspeople and investors from 88 nations, with attendees from more than 300 contributing companies performing in 24 various fields forging new cooperation on November 26-29.



The event is going to involve a G20 panel, a diplomatic missions session, the Turkey-Iraq Business Forum, MUSIAD’s own networking program, as well as closing programs.



The final day of the event will be considered for B2B summits with global procurement delegations, nation presentations, unique programs, as well as inking of agreements of understanding.



MUSIAD chief Mahmut Asmali stated in a statement that the event will enhance Turkey’s international trade potential, building bridges by wlcoming businesspeople from all around the world for the 20th time in the event’s history, with over 500 foreign procurement delegations joining the expo.



“Participants from countries such as Iran, Germany, India, Malaysia, China, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) bring a strong international identity to the event,” he noted.



Asmali stated this year’s B2B summits will deepen export relations since the event targets to hit USD1 billion in trade in fields ranging from textile to the defense industry and from food to the construction field.

MENAFN23112024000045016755ID1108917620