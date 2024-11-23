Manthan School Ranked Among India's Top 20 Schools In EWISR 2024-25

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India In a remarkable achievement, Manthan School has been ranked 3rd in Telangana and Hyderabad, and 16th in India in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2024-25. The announcement places the school among the top educational institutions in the country, earning recognition for its holistic approach to education and excellence across various parameters.



Mr. Surjeet Singh, Principal and Ms. Ruchika Upadhyay, Vice-Principal of Manthan School at EWISR event





The Education World India School Rankings, launched in 2007, is a highly-regarded survey that evaluates schools based on feedback from over 8,700 respondents, including parents, educators, and education professionals. The survey ranked the top 4,000 schools in the country across multiple categories and 23 sub-categories.





Expressing his joy over the achievement, Mr. Surjeet Singh, Principal of Manthan School , said,“This is a proud moment for all of us at Manthan. Being ranked 3rd in Telangana and Hyderabad, and 16th in India, reflects the collective efforts of our students, teachers, and parent community. This year's ranking reaffirms Manthan's position among the top 20 schools in India and maintains its standing as 3rd in Telangana and Hyderabad for the third consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing a holistic education that nurtures young minds for the future. I wholeheartedly congratulate everyone who contributed to this milestone.”



Unlike rankings that focus solely on academics, EWISR uses a comprehensive methodology that assesses schools across a range of parameters. These include academic reputation, leadership quality, faculty competence, co-curricular education, sports, community service, parental involvement, infrastructure, and mental and emotional well-being services.



Ms. Ruchika Upadhyay, Vice Principal of Manthan School , also shared her thoughts, saying,“This ranking reflects the hard work, dedication, and shared vision of our entire Manthan family. It inspires us to continue raising the bar in delivering quality education and creating an environment where every student can thrive. A big thank you to our students, teachers, and parents for their unwavering support.”



Manthan School's leadership and faculty have attributed this success to their focus on academic excellence, student well-being, and an engaging co-curricular program that ensures well-rounded development.





To know more about Manthan School, Hyderabad please visit to