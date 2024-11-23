UN: 343 Million People Across 74 Countries 'Acutely Food Insecure'

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 23 (NNN-AGENCIES) - United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) called for US$16.9 billion to address global food insecurity, which affects 343 million people across 74 countries.

In a statement, the WFP warned that hunger is nearing levels that were last seen during the global food crisis sparked by the pandemic.

The UN agency has released its 2025 Global Outlook, calling for US$16.9 billion to address global food needs and the alarming gap between needs and resources.

Citing the report, it highlighted that an estimated 1.9 million people are on the brink of famine.

“A stream of global crises driven by escalating and overlapping conflicts, climate extremes and economic shocks has brought hunger to record levels, generating an unrelenting demand for humanitarian assistance.”

However, the agency noted that funding shortfalls in 2024 forced it to scale back activities, often leaving some of the most vulnerable behind.

It added that the number of people facing catastrophic hunger, specifically in Gaza and Sudan, as well as parts of South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali, has reached alarming levels.

“Global humanitarian needs are rising, fuelled by devastating conflicts, more frequent climate disasters, and extensive economic turmoil. Yet funding is failing to keep pace,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

The US$16.9 billion that the WFP requires to assist 123 million of the world's most vulnerable people in 2025 is approximately equivalent to what the world spends on coffee in just two weeks, the statement read. - NNN-AGENCIES