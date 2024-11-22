Linq Launches Blue Messages For Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Linq Blue Automates and Personalizes iMessage Outreach to Boost Engagement and Efficiency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Linq, the world's leading mobile CRM and lead capture platform, announces Linq Blue

- an iMessage tool designed to revolutionize sales communication. This breakthrough feature empowers businesses to automate and personalize customer outreach via iMessage-without requiring an iPhone. Launching January 2025, Linq Blue offers seamless messaging capabilities that drive higher response rates and unlock new levels of sales efficiency.

Why Linq Blue is a Game-Changer

Lina Blue enable businesses to conduct customer outreach via iMessage without requiring an iPhone

Continue Reading



Enhanced Engagement : iMessage campaigns have been shown to increase response rates by 29% over traditional SMS outreach.

Seamless CRM Integration : Linq Blue integrates with popular CRM platforms such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics, allowing users to manage iMessage communications directly from their existing workflows.

Device-Agnostic iMessage Campaigns : Users can send blue text campaigns from any device, including Android, by utilizing a dedicated phone number provided by Linq.

Advanced Automation : Users can schedule messages, create sequences and campaigns, and automate confirmation messages to streamline customer interactions. Unlimited Messaging : Linq Blue offers unlimited messaging capabilities, enhancing communication.

Reserve Your Spot Today

Linq Blue is now open for early access reservations to a closed beta.

Learn more and reserve your spot at

About Linq:

Founded in Birmingham, AL, Linq is a rapidly growing tech company that transforms the way businesses manage contacts, relationships, and workflows. With a focus on mobile-first solutions, Linq integrates seamlessly with existing CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, offering an easy-to-use interface that enables teams to work effectively, no matter where they are. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Linq

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED