Yourupdatetv Speaks With Toy Trends Specialist Jennifer Lynch From The Toy Association

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are underway, and while parents are planning to be more discerning with their budgets this year, toys remain a top priority. According to new research from The Toy AssociationTM, 69% of parents plan to cut costs elsewhere to ensure their kids have the top toys for the holidays. Recently, Toy Trends Specialist at The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch, teamed with D S Simon on a nationwide satellite media tour to share some of the top toys for the holiday season.

While toys based on kids' favorite characters will certainly be driving kids' ask, parents will also be seeking out toys that spark kids' imaginations and provide learning benefits as they play. Here are some of the top toy picks for the 2024 holiday season:

Spidey & His Amazing Friends Mega Jump HQ Trackset (Jazwares)

Kids can launch their favorite Spidey characters down this 39-inch race track, which features Spidey's Web-Quarters, an elevator, web tunnels, and ramps. With two exclusive vehicles and a mega jump, this action-packed set recreates scenes from the Spidey & His Amazing Friends TV show, offering hours of imaginative play.

Transformers One Power Flip Optimus Prime (Orion Pax) (Hasbro)

Inspired by the new Transformers One movie, this action figure transforms between four modes: Orion Pax, Cybertronian Truck, Optimus Prime, and Ultimate Optimus Prime. Lights, sounds, and action features bring the toy to life as kids flip between modes, celebrating 40 years of the Transformers franchise.

LEGO Gravity Drop (Klutz)

This STEM kit lets kids build and customize marble mazes with LEGO elements and papercraft components. With 168 LEGO pieces, kids can create various maze configurations and learn about physics and engineering through play. The set also includes an instruction book packed with engaging STEM content.

Booksy Dome Figures (PMI Kids)

Each collectible figure comes with a tiny book hidden inside featuring life lessons and colorful illustrations. Characters from PAW Patrol, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and PMI's Monster Tales make reading fun while encouraging interactive play.

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset (Hasbro)

This scooter is a ride-on toy and a Play-Doh pizza-making playset all in one. Kids can create pretend pizzas using the included Play-Doh, then "deliver" them using the scooter's built-in pizza box slot. The set comes with 10 Play-Doh colors and 16 accessories, encouraging active, creative play.

