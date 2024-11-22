Three Rivers Regional Commission Secures Grant To Provide Frozen Meals For Homebound Seniors In Carroll/Heard County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joy Shirley, Director of Three Rivers Area Agency on AgingFRANKLIN, GA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC) has received an Impact Grant from The Community Foundation of West Georgia to fund frozen meal services for 27 high-risk seniors on the waiting list for Home Delivered Meals in Carroll and Heard Counties. This grant will support TRRC's ongoing efforts to help seniors in need stay nourished and age in place in their own homes.Seniors selected for this program experience severe limitations in their ability to prepare meals, frequent hospitalizations, and a high risk of nursing home placement. With Georgia's senior population projected to increase by 17 percent by 2032, the demand for meal services is expected to rise substantially, and current state and federal funds are not enough to keep pace. Over the last year, TRRC's call center has received 370 inquiries about Home Delivered Meals, with 71 seniors in Carroll and Heard Counties currently on the waiting list for services.“Thanks to this grant, we can make a meaningful difference for seniors who might otherwise go without meals,” Joy Shirley, Director of Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging said.“Our goal is to provide immediate support to these seniors, offering not just meals but also connections to vital resources that improve their overall quality of life. Unfortunately, this grant will not cover all the seniors on the waiting list, but this is a great start.”The grant funding will cover the cost of 3,296 frozen meals, with each senior receiving five meals per week for a 24-week period. TRRC will partner with Golden Gourmet, a trusted meal provider, to ensure that seniors receive nutritious, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to their homes. The grant's budget will be directed entirely to providing these meals, with each meal costing $6.75.TRRC will also draw on existing staff and an intern from the University of West Georgia (UWG) to conduct assessments of each senior's health conditions, risk factors, and unique needs. This person-centered approach will go beyond meal delivery by helping seniors connect with food banks, nonprofits, and in-home support services to hopefully offer a sustainable long-term solution for these seniors. With the senior's permission, TRRC can also make referrals to additional resources through The Connector online portal. For those seniors with caregivers, TRRC will provide information, referrals, and screenings for Caregiver Services, adding an extra layer of support for families and caregivers.“As our senior population increases and our funding remains the same or declines, we are going to see more and more issues surfacing due to food insecurity in our senior communities,” Mark Butler, TRRC Executive Director added.“Senior nutrition is critical to keeping seniors in their homes, independent and healthy. Our staff continues to focus on long-term solutions to prepare for this generational shift that is about to happen.”In addition to this grant-funded program, TRRC plans to continue applying for additional grants, hold fundraisers, and collaborate with local businesses to obtain donations and sponsorships. The goal is to expand meal services to more seniors and to ensure the sustainability of the program for those most in need.If you would like to adopt or support the remaining seniors on the waiting list, contact TRRC Nutrition and Wellness Coordinator, Maureen Geboy at ... or call her directly at 678-972-7646.

Benjamin David

Rhythm Communications

+1 513-900-7128

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.