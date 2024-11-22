RGF® Environmental Group Announces Strategic Acquisition To Expand Its Vertical American Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Walter Ellis, Executive VP/GM of RGF® Environmental GroupPORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leader in indoor air quality and manufacturing, announces the of Southeast Coating & Fabrication, a prominent Pompano Beach, FL powder coating company established in 2014. The acquisition enhances RGF's capabilities and complements their vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.All powder coating production will be completed in RGF's West Palm Beach, FL facility under their ISO 9001:2015 certification standards. A dedicated 3000+ square foot manufacturing area will facilitate the oven, coating equipment, and other production specifics. Paul Riccio of Southeast Coating & Fabrication will be joining RGF® as Manager of the all new RGF® ChemCote TM coating division. RGF® will complete in-house powder coatings for their products including RGF-BioControls ® and AirMation ® housings, and expand to products that currently use solvent-based paint, reducing the environmental impact while also economically enhancing quality and product durability. Furthermore, RGF® is slated to extend powder coating services to external manufacturers, perpetuating the commitment to Southeast Coating & Fabrication's existing patrons, and leveraging RGF's expansive infrastructure to foster growth. Current Southeast Coating & Fabrication clientele includes esteemed companies such as FCA Chrysler, Yamaha Marine, Latham Marine, Power Play Boats, and Fiber Built Outdoor Furniture.As a proud US manufacturing company, RGF® is dedicated to American-made quality. RGF® continually strives to lower manufacturing expenses by pursuing a total vertical integration strategy, thus offsetting inflationary pressures and maintaining the selling price of its product portfolio. The company possesses the capacity to fabricate and assemble metal, mechanical, and plastic parts in-house. Noteworthy recent investments include in-house UV lamp production and a polypropylene extrusion line.“Our vertical integration strategy allows us to innovate and manufacture high-quality products in the USA at very competitive pricing, which ensures our market leadership,” said Walter Ellis, Executive VP/GM of RGF® Environmental Group.“We are committed to maintaining strict quality control at all levels of component fabrication. Our capacity to fabricate parts on demand in the quantities we need keeps our inventory lean, bypasses lengthy delays from external suppliers, and accommodates our unparalleled growth.”In addition to the powder coat operations, RGF® is expanding its in-house metal fabrication capabilities with the addition of two newly dedicated operation centers within its fabrication shop. One is their newly acquired 3 axis automated CNC Machining Center; this piece of equipment will allow RGF® to precisely machine complex metal components used both in their actual products, as well enhancing their production processes. In addition to the milling center, RGF® has also acquired a Moro Seiki high precision CNC lathe. This machine will allow RGF® to make in-house, additional specialized components, such as the precision stainless-steel flange seals and guides used in their AFL Industries Oil Stop Valve product line up.The new division will be named ChemCoteTM, a Division of RGF® Environmental Group,Inc. For information about ChemCoteTM, please visit .About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.RGF® manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 39+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF® Headquarters span 10 acres, with 220,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, R&D, and office facilities. RGF® continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.Media ContactFor more information about this company or to schedule an interview, please contact Angela Solland at ....

Angela Solland

RGF Environmental Group Inc

+1 561-848-1826

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.