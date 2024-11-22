Tech Gap Widens: Europe’S €8 Trillion Wake-Up Call

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union sits on a massive pile of cash while falling behind in the global tech race. President Christine Lagarde reveals Europeans keep 33% of their wealth in low-yield savings accounts.



Europeans save money like champions but invest it poorly. While Americans put only 10% of their money in basic savings, Europeans lock away triple that amount.



This overcautious approach costs the continent dearly in missed opportunities. A staggering €8 trillion could flow into European innovation and business growth.



This equals the combined worth of several companies the size of Apple. Instead, this money sits idle in bank accounts, earning minimal returns. The technology gap between Europe and America keeps widening.



European companies struggle to find local funding for growth and innovation. Many end up seeking money in the US or simply relocating there.







National regulations fragment Europe's financial markets . Despite years of talk about unifying these markets, progress remains slow. Local interests and bureaucracy continue to block meaningful change.



Lagarde pushes for bold action to tear down financial barriers between E countries. She wants to create a unified capital market that can compete with the United States.



This would help European startups access the money they need without looking overseas. This isn't just about dry financial policy.



It's about whether Europe can maintain its economic independence and technological competitiveness in an increasingly hostile global market . Without change, Europe risks becoming a technological colony of more dynamic economies.

