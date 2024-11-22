Iraq Receives Threats From Israel -- FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Fuad Hussein said Friday his country received messages of threat from the Israeli authorities but did not reply to them.

"Iraq faces real threats of a potential attack from Israel but we don't want to be dragged to war," he said in a speech to the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS-2024) being held at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in the northern city of Duhok.

Iraq has no direct relations with Israel and the Iraqi law bans the establishment of any or trade ties with it, he pointed out.

Dealing with presence of the international coalition forces in Iraq, he said that under recently reached understandings the US troops will pull out from some military bases in 2025.

The coalition forces had come to Iraq under a request from the Iraqi government to help counter the so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh) forces, the minister reminded.

The Israeli threats to Iraq followed drone attacks claimed by Iraqi militant groups against Israel in response to the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

The two-day MEPS-2024 opened earlier today with 124 participants from the academia of nearly 40 countries. (end)

