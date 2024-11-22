New York City's Maman Coming To The Commodore In Transformation Of Courthouse Neighborhood

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, announced today that The Commodore in Courthouse will welcome New York City based café & bakery Maman to its community.

The Commodore in Courthouse has signed Maman to a retail lease. The new Arlington apartment community has already reached stabilization.

Continue Reading

"We are proud to welcome Maman to The Commodore," John Clarkson, Managing Director of Development, said. "We have been a big believer in Courthouse and the promise it always held. The success of The Commodore-which is already stabilized-has surpassed our own expectations, and the addition of Maman further validates that the promise has become reality."

"We are thrilled to bring Maman to the heart of the Courthouse neighborhood," said Elisa Marshall, co-founder of Maman. "With The Commodore's vision for a vibrant community, we look forward to offering Arlington our signature blend of French-inspired, comforting cuisine and carefully crafted ambiance that so many have come to love."

Maman opened its doors in Soho, NYC in October 2014. Quickly embraced by New York locals and international visitors, the café, restaurant and event space flourished with now over 30+ locations across multiple cities; Manhattan, Washington DC, Jersey City, Toronto and South Florida. Maman ("mother" in French) is a melding of the founding partners'-Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall-fondest childhood memories in the kitchen-especially recipes from their mothers-combined with their mutual passion for delivering quality food and a flawless experience within an artful and warm setting.

Maman will join an excellent group of retailers at the community including YogaSix, Playabowls, Rumble Boxing, and SAKI. The Commodore's collective ground floor retail mix has brought a new sense of place to the Courthouse neighborhood, bolstering the existing retail base.

The Commodore offers apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Residences features chef-inspired kitchens, soft close cabinets, keyless entry, GE appliances and Samsung washers and dryers. Select micro apartments feature Ori Cloud Beds and/or Ori Closets. Selected residences feature upgraded finishes and a choice between the standard navy and gray design or a white design. Community amenities include a pool with sundeck and waterfall, fire pits and grills, an art studio, fitness center, demonstration kitchen and dining room, clubroom, co-working space, a coffee station, pet spa, outdoor lounge and concierge service.

Located adjacent to the Court House Metro station, living and dining at The Commodore allows for ease of access to D.C., Ballston, Tysons Corner and both Reagan National and Dulles International airports. There are plenty of shopping options within minutes including Apple, Lululemon, Pottery Barn and Whole Foods, as well as numerous dining and nightlife options along Clarendon and Wilson Boulevards.

Residents can relax at the pool with a waterfall and sundeck or enjoy games on the recreational lawn, entertain guests in a courtyard with a fire pit and grills or create masterpieces in the art studio. Building amenities include an expansive fitness center, a demonstration kitchen and dining room, a clubroom, an outdoor lounge, co-working spaces, a coffee station, pet spa and concierge service.

Maman's national real estate advisor, Brand Urban, in partnership with Jennifer Price and Kim Stein at KNLB, guided the café's co-founders, Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte, in selecting The Commodore in Arlington as their newest location. With their expertise, the Brand Urban and KLNB team helped Maman find a prime spot near the Courthouse Metro, ensuring it will be a vibrant addition to the community.

CBRE's Jared Meier and Taylor Hayes acted as exclusive retail advisor for the Commodore, brokering the Maman lease and successfully guiding the project through its retail marketing campaign.

The Commodore delivered first units in October 2023 and is fully stabilized.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit livethecommodore or call 571-444-2062.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates nearly $315 billion of real estate in approximately 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 1,000,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $78 billion of assets under management, including approximately $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more visit our website .

SOURCE Greystar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED