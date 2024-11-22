Temple Desecrated In Telangana’S Shadnagar Town

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Miscreants desecrated a temple in Shadnagar town of Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday.

Unidentified persons allegedly desecrated a temple in the Janampeta area in Shadnagar, triggering tension.

Police said the miscreants damaged the Shiva Lingam installed in the temple. Local residents found the damaged Shiva Lingam in the temple in the early hours of Friday and immediately informed police.

The temple committee filed a complaint in Shadnagar station. Police inspected the temple premises and gathered clues.

Police said they were trying to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTV footage in the area.

In another incident, a fire broke out in an ancient temple at Ambatpalle in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district.

A fire broke out at Sri Amareswara Swamy temple at Ambatpalle of Mahadevpur Mandal on the evening of Thursday.

BJP leaders alleged that the idol of Lord Hanuman was completely burnt in the incident. The cause of the fire was not known.

The BJP has voiced concern over the series of incidents of desecration of temples in the state.

“No end to the horrendous attacks on Hindu deities under CONgress rule in Telangana. Sri Ram Bhakth Hanuman murthy in the ancient Amareswara Swamy temple at Ambatipalli, Bhupalapalli district was burnt down by unknown miscreants & as usual the Congress Government is trying to cover up the story instead of Investigating,” reads a post from BJP Telangana's official handle on 'X'.

“Had the Congress govt taken swift, strict & strongest action against this kind of hate mongers in the bud, the situation wouldn't have repeated at all. But Congress who cares zilch about Hindu sentiments remains silent & unaffected just to appease its vote bank,” the party said.

“The burning of the Hanuman idol raises serious concerns about the safety and security of religious sites. It's alarming how Rahul Gandhi & other CONgressis continue to ignore these incidents, showing no proper action or protection for Hindu temples. Why is the state police failing to address these ongoing attacks?” asked Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, vice-president of BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit.