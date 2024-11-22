NEILLY ROSS OFFICIALLY SETS NEW WORLD RECORD IN TRICK WATER SKIING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Neilly RossTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEILLY ROSS OFFICIALLY SETS NEW WORLD RECORD IN TRICK WATER SKIINGNeilly Ross, a dual Canadian-American and one of the most accomplished water skiers of her generation, has officially set a new world record in the Trick discipline.The International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) confirmed Ross's groundbreaking 11,380-point performance, achieved at the Okeeheelee 3-Event on October 26, 2024.Ross's record-breaking streak may not end there-she has two additional pending world records, including an incredible 11,430-point performance in Trick.This latest accolade adds to Ross's illustrious career, which includes:World Trick ChampionTwo-time Masters Trick ChampionUnder 21 World Trick Champion and Record HolderTwo-time Moomba Masters Trick ChampionPan Am Games Silver Medalist in Tricks and Slalom2nd Place in Slalom at the MastersReflecting on her record confirmation, Ross stated:"Achieving a world record has been a lifelong dream, and having it officially recognized is a moment I'll cherish forever. I've poured every ounce of effort into this, and it fuels my determination to reach even greater heights in 2025.”A Global Icon Elevating the SportAt just 23 years old, Ross has solidified her legacy as a global ambassador for water skiing. Her achievements have inspired athletes worldwide while elevating the visibility of the sport on an international stage.Beyond her dominance on the water, Ross is a leading voice in the community, leveraging her dual Canadian-American heritage to connect with fans across North America. With nearly 400,000 social media followers, she shares her journey, passion for the sport, and adventurous lifestyle with a global audience.About Neilly RossNeilly Ross grew up in a family deeply rooted in water skiing and began competing at a young age. Her unwavering dedication to excellence has made her a trailblazer, breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of athletes.This historic achievement was released jointly by Ross's representatives, Tonbara Management Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and Miami, Florida.For media inquiries, interview requests, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Patrik DarabontTonbara Management Group...@tonbaramgTonbaramg

