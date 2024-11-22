Unanet Acquires Govpro AI To Enable Customers To Win More Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cutting-edge AI complements Unanet's CRM solution by automating proposal writing

DULLES, Va., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP)

and customer relationship management (CRM) for the contracting (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and (AEC) industries, today announced it has acquired Washington, D.C.-based GovPro AI , the leader in AI-powered proposal writing platforms for GovCons. By incorporating GovPro AI's into the Unanet product portfolio, Unanet is offering customers a solution to one of their most challenging and growth-constraining problems: the enormous amount of time, money, and resources invested in responding to complex and highly technical requests for proposals (RFP).

"Unanet is continuing to deliver on its promise to solve real business challenges for our customers," said Steve Karp, Chief Innovation Officer, Unanet. "In addition to helping customers across the GovCon

and AEC industries respond to RFPs more efficiently, GovPro AI's technology and team will accelerate Unanet's broader AI strategy via thought leadership, new technologies, and class-leading R&D methodologies that will benefit all our customers. We are excited to welcome this talented team of innovators to Unanet and invest in their solution, so it evolves to meet the constantly changing needs of our customers."

Unanet chose GovPro AI to improve GovCons' business development processes due to its unique and compelling blend of expertise in GovCon procurement processes, as well as the secure application of AI to solve real-world business needs. GovPro AI's platform uses AI to create a high-quality first proposal draft – known to GovCons as the 'pink team' draft – for virtually any federal RFP in a matter of hours. Unanet plans to extend GovPro

AI's technology into the AEC market in 2025.

Industry experts estimate the cost of responding to a single RFP can typically be $50,000 - $100,000 -- a significant investment for most firms and outright cost-prohibitive for smaller ones. According to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report , 45% of GovCons cite lack of business development resources as a challenge, and 69% say they are having issues winning new contracts.

This solution, backed by Unanet's industry-leading service and support, enables customers to win more business faster, at a lower cost, and more strategically. GovCons can use the GovPro AI platform to reduce their average RFP time-to-draft by 70% and cut proposal generation costs in half. Additionally, customers can better evaluate their 'go/no go' decision-making and pursue those opportunities with a higher probability of winning.

Unanet

can now offer its customers an option for a robust, comprehensive business development package composed of Unanet CRM

and GovPro AI technologies, so they have:



Opportunity identification and assessment

Relationship management

Pipeline management AI-powered proposal generation

"Unanet's commitment is to empower our customers' business success with modern, purpose-built technology and people-centric service," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "When customers tell us about their business challenges, we evaluate all available options and invest in solving those challenges with best-in-class solutions either through in-house development, partnerships, or via acquisition. We're on the same team as our customers, and it's our job to support and further their success."

GovPro AI was the brainchild of Alexander Cohen, who began contract writing government RFPs to earn extra money in graduate school. After his work helped win over $150M in business, it soon became clear there was a significant market opportunity to start a dedicated business focused on RFP preparation. Cohen and his select team of highly experienced experts from some of the world's largest and most successful technology companies, government agencies, and GovCons started GovPro AI. Their first solution was a secure, highly specified RFP response platform leveraging generative AI technology.

The depth of talent, technology, and management expertise made GovPro AI stand-out among other automation solutions.

"Being part of the Unanet team means we can advance our innovation and refine the solution features," said Alexander Cohen, Founder of GovPro AI. "I'm looking forward to exploring new use cases for customers and continuing to deliver a more efficient, modern way of improving business development."

Unanet completed the acquisition this month. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Current GovPro AI customers will continue to have full access to the solution at their original terms, with the addition of the Unanet customer service commitment.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Unanet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED