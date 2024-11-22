This Week In Health News: 14 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including holiday mental events, a new post-election Medicare survey and the Alzheimer's Association's holiday gift guide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Health Press Release Roundup, Nov. 18-22, 2024.

Continue Reading

The Association of National Advertisers'SeeHer, the global movement dedicated to ensuring accurate representation of all women and girls in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment, released their first guide for marketers, "Driving Impact: A Best Practice Guide For Representing Women in Health and Wellness Marketing."During November and December, people can be impacted by "holiday blues" when holidays can bring painful reminders and difficulties for survivors of loss and those struggling with mental health. AFSP hosts a number of events, as part of the organization's efforts to combat suicide, reduce the stigma around discussing suicide, and bring hope to those who have been impacted by suicide.The symposium will feature engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and presentations on groundbreaking research. Attendees will gain insights into the best practices and latest advancements in gastric cancer, ensuring that they are equipped with the information necessary to make informed decisions about their health and care."Dr. Soto's work has been instrumental in demonstrating that misfolded alpha-synuclein contributes to Parkinson's," said MJFF'sSamantha Hutten, PhD, vice president, head of translational biomarkers. "His development of the alpha-synuclein seed amplification assay (αSyn-SAA) has the potential to transform clinical trials and enable early and more accurate diagnosis of Parkinson's in a clinic setting."Survey data included in eHealth's report show that 72% of Medicare beneficiaries are confident President-elect Trump will prioritize their needs. Their top-three priorities for the incoming administration are lowering drug costs, lowering out-of-pocket expenses, and strengthening Medicare Advantage."This year's ISMP Cheers Award winners are ahead of the curve in terms of finding innovative ways to use technology to prevent medication errors," says ISMP PresidentRita K. Jew. "These dedicated organizations and leaders set a high bar for the rest of the healthcare community to emulate."TELUS Health released itsTELUS Mental Health Index(the "Index") with reports examining the mental health of employed people inEurope,Singapore,Australia,New Zealand, theUnited Kingdom,the United StatesandCanada. The Index also found that workers rating poor employer support for their physical wellbeing have a mental health score 14 points lower than workers reporting excellent support.This collaboration will bring basketball training, community engagement, and exclusive opportunities through clinics and a 3x3 tournament for young athletes, designed to teach fundamental skills for a lifetime of active, healthy living.From LGBTQIA+ issues to antisemitism and bigotry, APF is offering support of up to$60,000to psychologists and nonprofit organizations who know their communities best. Individuals and organizations who serve historically disenfranchised communities through evidence-based applications of psychological methods and research are encouraged to apply.The findings from LLS's convened master clinical trials show great progress and are helping shape the treatment landscape for acute leukemias. Updated results show that more than half of a group of children with relapsed acute leukemias achieved remission after receiving a combination of treatments.The Alzheimer's Association has released its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, offering gift ideas for individualsliving in theearly, middle and late stages of Alzheimer's disease. The guide also includes gift suggestions aimed at keeping those living with dementia engaged and involved in everyday tasks, as well as gift ideas for the 11 million family members and friends across the country serving as unpaid caregivers for these individuals.The procedure marks a breakthrough in the potential of robotic surgery and minimally invasive patient care. Small incisions were made between the ribs then the robotic system was used to remove the lung, prepare the surgical site for implantation, and implant the new lung. Both lungs were transplanted using these robotic techniques.This suite of apps is specifically designed to empower individuals impacted by traumatic brain injuries, cognitive decline, and other conditions that affect cognitive function by offering accessible tools that promote independence, improve daily routines, and foster a supportive community.Genomic testing in NSCLC is resource intensive and time consuming, and is too often bypassed because of the urgency to begin treatment. By leveraging Lunit SCOPE Genotype Predictor, the collaboration aims to develop a rapid and cost-effective AI screening tool for predicting NSCLC driver mutations directly from H&E-stained tissue samples.

For more news like this, check out all of

the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED