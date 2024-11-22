This Week In Health News: 14 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including holiday mental health events, a new post-election Medicare survey and the Alzheimer's Association's holiday gift guide.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
PR Newswire Weekly Health Press Release Roundup, Nov. 18-22, 2024.
SeeHer, Abbott, and CVS Release First-Ever Health and Wellness Report to Combat How Women Have Been Deprioritized and Underrepresented in Healthcare Marketing
The Association of National Advertisers'
SeeHer, the global movement dedicated to ensuring accurate representation of all women and girls in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment, released their first guide for marketers, "Driving Impact: A Best Practice Guide For Representing Women in Health and Wellness Marketing."
Suicide Prevention Events During Holidays Bring Attention to This Leading Cause of Death in the US
During November and December, people can be impacted by "holiday blues" when holidays can bring painful reminders and difficulties for survivors of loss and those struggling with mental health. AFSP hosts a number of events, as part of the organization's efforts to combat suicide, reduce the stigma around discussing suicide, and bring hope to those who have been impacted by suicide.
Debbie's Dream Foundation Partners with
Clinica Bonnadona to Host International Gastric Cancer Symposium in Barranquilla, Colombia
The symposium will feature engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and presentations on groundbreaking research. Attendees will gain insights into the best practices and latest advancements in gastric cancer, ensuring that they are equipped with the information necessary to make informed decisions about their health and care.
The Michael
J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Honors Claudio Soto, PhD, with the Robert A. Pritzker Prize for Leadership in Parkinson's Research
"Dr. Soto's work has been instrumental in demonstrating that misfolded alpha-synuclein contributes to Parkinson's," said MJFF's
Samantha Hutten, PhD, vice president, head of translational biomarkers. "His development of the alpha-synuclein seed amplification assay (αSyn-SAA) has the potential to transform clinical trials and enable early and more accurate diagnosis of Parkinson's in a clinic setting."
Facing Increased Costs, 64% of Medicare Beneficiaries Express Higher Confidence in the Future of Medicare Under a Trump Administration
Survey data included in eHealth's report show that 72% of Medicare beneficiaries are confident President-elect Trump will prioritize their needs. Their top-three priorities for the incoming administration are lowering drug costs, lowering out-of-pocket expenses, and strengthening Medicare Advantage.
ISMP Announces 27th Annual Cheers Award Recipients
"This year's ISMP Cheers Award winners are ahead of the curve in terms of finding innovative ways to use technology to prevent medication errors," says ISMP President
Rita K. Jew. "These dedicated organizations and leaders set a high bar for the rest of the healthcare community to emulate."
TELUS Mental Health Index: Workers who are dissatisfied with their physical health have a productivity loss of over 77 days per year
TELUS Health released its
TELUS Mental Health Index
(the "Index") with reports examining the mental health of employed people in
Europe,
Singapore,
Australia,
New Zealand, the
United Kingdom,
the United States
and
Canada. The Index also found that workers rating poor employer support for their physical wellbeing have a mental health score 14 points lower than workers reporting excellent support.
24 Hour Fitness Teams Up With The LA Clippers
This collaboration will bring basketball training, community engagement, and exclusive opportunities through clinics and a 3x3 tournament for young athletes, designed to teach fundamental skills for a lifetime of active, healthy living.
American Psychological Foundation Announces New Direct Action Visionary Grants to Bring Psychology Directly to Communities
From LGBTQIA+ issues to antisemitism and bigotry, APF is offering support of up to
$60,000
to psychologists and nonprofit organizations who know their communities best. Individuals and organizations who serve historically disenfranchised communities through evidence-based applications of psychological methods and research are encouraged to apply.
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Data at ASH Provides Glimpse into the Future of Blood Cancer Treatment
The findings from LLS's convened master clinical trials show great progress and are helping shape the treatment landscape for acute leukemias. Updated results show that more than half of a group of children with relapsed acute leukemias achieved remission after receiving a combination of treatments.
Alzheimer's Association Offers Holiday Gift Guide for People Living With Dementia and Their Caregivers
The Alzheimer's Association has released its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, offering gift ideas for individuals
living in the
early, middle and late stages of Alzheimer's disease. The guide also includes gift suggestions aimed at keeping those living with dementia engaged and involved in everyday tasks, as well as gift ideas for the 11 million family members and friends across the country serving as unpaid caregivers for these individuals.
NYU Langone Performs World's First Fully Robotic Double Lung Transplant
The procedure marks a breakthrough in the potential of robotic surgery and minimally invasive patient care. Small incisions were made between the ribs then the robotic system was used to remove the lung, prepare the surgical site for implantation, and implant the new lung. Both lungs were transplanted using these robotic techniques.
New York-Based Cause of a Kind Partners with BEST Connections to Launch App Suite for Cognitive Health
This suite of apps is specifically designed to empower individuals impacted by traumatic brain injuries, cognitive decline, and other conditions that affect cognitive function by offering accessible tools that promote independence, improve daily routines, and foster a supportive community.
Lunit Announces Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Develop AI-Powered Digital Pathology Risk Assessment Tools for NSCLC
Genomic testing in NSCLC is resource intensive and time consuming, and is too often bypassed because of the urgency to begin treatment. By leveraging Lunit SCOPE Genotype Predictor, the collaboration aims to develop a rapid and cost-effective AI screening tool for predicting NSCLC driver mutations directly from H&E-stained tissue samples.
