(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There can be no appeasement policy regarding Russia. The only way to achieve peace is through the demonstration of strength, and Ukraine has a clear plan to make this "path to peace through strength" as effective as possible in cooperation with its partners.

This was stated by Ukraine's of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha in an interview with Ukrinform.

"No appeasement policy. We have already seen such an approach in history, particularly before World War II. only understands strength. The path to peace lies through demonstrating strength. That is why we emphasize the approach of a 'path to peace through strength,'" Sybiha said in response to a question about how to compel Putin to make peace.

According to the minister, this includes inviting Ukraine to join NATO, lifting all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike military targets within Russian territory, supplying additional air defense systems, boosting Ukraine's defensive capabilities, and increasing domestic weapons production to reduce critical dependence on partners. Additionally, forming new brigades and reserves, promptly supplying necessary armaments, and supporting Ukraine's drone production program are critical elements.

"We have a clear plan and specific components that, together with our partners, will enable us to make this 'path to peace through strength' as effective as possible," Sybiha said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister previously stated that Ukraine sees opportunities in cooperation with the new U.S. administration to accelerate the process of achieving a just and comprehensive peace.