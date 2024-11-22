Friday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Friday, November 22, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include Saudi Pro League, Ligue 1, , La Liga, and Brasileirão matches.



Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.

Saudi Pro League





2:00 PM: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah, Youtube/@canalgoatbr







2:30 PM: Monaco vs. Brest, Youtube/@CazeTV

5:00 PM: PSG vs. Toulouse, Youtube/@CazeTV





4:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball







2:30 PM: Paderborn vs. Nürnberg, OneFootball

2:30 PM: Preussen Münster vs. Köln, OneFootball





3:00 PM: Viktoria Köln vs. Energie Cottbus, OneFootball





5:00 PM: Getafe vs. Valladolid, Disney+





4:30 PM: Racing Ferrol vs. Levante, Disney+





5:00 PM: Plymouth Argyle vs. Watford, ESPN 4 and Disney+





4:30 PM: Jagiellonia vs. Slask Wroclaw, OneFootball





5:45 PM: Sporting vs. Amarante, NSports







5:45 PM: Boston River vs. Defensor, Disney+

9:15 PM: Nacional vs. Montevideo City Torque, Disney+





9:30 PM: Fluminense vs. Fortaleza, Sportv and Premiere







7:00 PM: Coritiba vs. Botafogo-SP, Sportv 3 and Premiere



8:00 PM: Avaí vs. Ponte Preta, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Premiere

9:30 PM: Ituano vs. Amazonas, Premiere







