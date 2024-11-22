Friday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, November 22, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include Saudi Pro League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga , La Liga, and Brasileirão matches.
Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.
Saudi Pro League
2:00 PM: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah, Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Ligue 1
2:30 PM: Monaco vs. Brest, Youtube/@CazeTV
5:00 PM: PSG vs. Toulouse, Youtube/@CazeTV
Bundesliga
4:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
2. Bundesliga
2:30 PM: Paderborn vs. Nürnberg, OneFootball
2:30 PM: Preussen Münster vs. Köln, OneFootball
3. Liga (Germany)
3:00 PM: Viktoria Köln vs. Energie Cottbus, OneFootball
La Liga
5:00 PM: Getafe vs. Valladolid, Disney+
La Liga 2
4:30 PM: Racing Ferrol vs. Levante, Disney+
Championship
5:00 PM: Plymouth Argyle vs. Watford, ESPN 4 and Disney+
Ekstraklasa (Poland)
4:30 PM: Jagiellonia vs. Slask Wroclaw, OneFootball
Taça de Portugal
5:45 PM: Sporting vs. Amarante, NSports
Copa Uruguay
5:45 PM: Boston River vs. Defensor, Disney+
9:15 PM: Nacional vs. Montevideo City Torque, Disney+
Brasileirão Série A
9:30 PM: Fluminense vs. Fortaleza, Sportv and Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
7:00 PM: Coritiba vs. Botafogo-SP, Sportv 3 and Premiere
8:00 PM: Avaí vs. Ponte Preta, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Premiere
9:30 PM: Ituano vs. Amazonas, Premiere
