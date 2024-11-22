عربي


Friday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/22/2024 5:00:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Friday, November 22, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include Saudi Pro League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga , La Liga, and Brasileirão matches.

Fans can look forward to high-stakes international club competitions, domestic league action, and cup matches.
Saudi Pro League


  • 2:00 PM: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah, Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Ligue 1

  • 2:30 PM: Monaco vs. Brest, Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 5:00 PM: PSG vs. Toulouse, Youtube/@CazeTV

Bundesliga

  • 4:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg, Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball


2. Bundesliga

  • 2:30 PM: Paderborn vs. Nürnberg, OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM: Preussen Münster vs. Köln, OneFootball

3. Liga (Germany)

  • 3:00 PM: Viktoria Köln vs. Energie Cottbus, OneFootball

La Liga

  • 5:00 PM: Getafe vs. Valladolid, Disney+

La Liga 2

  • 4:30 PM: Racing Ferrol vs. Levante, Disney+

Championship

  • 5:00 PM: Plymouth Argyle vs. Watford, ESPN 4 and Disney+

Ekstraklasa (Poland)

  • 4:30 PM: Jagiellonia vs. Slask Wroclaw, OneFootball

Taça de Portugal

  • 5:45 PM: Sporting vs. Amarante, NSports

Copa Uruguay

  • 5:45 PM: Boston River vs. Defensor, Disney+
  • 9:15 PM: Nacional vs. Montevideo City Torque, Disney+

Brasileirão Série A

  • 9:30 PM: Fluminense vs. Fortaleza, Sportv and Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

  • 7:00 PM: Coritiba vs. Botafogo-SP, Sportv 3 and Premiere
  • 8:00 PM: Avaí vs. Ponte Preta, Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM: Ituano vs. Amazonas, Premiere

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Youtube/@canalgoatbr

  • 2:00 PM: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League)
  • 8:00 PM: Avaí vs. Ponte Preta (Brasileirão Série B)

Youtube/@CazeTV

  • 2:30 PM: Monaco vs. Brest (Ligue 1)
  • 4:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg (Bundesliga)
  • 5:00 PM: PSG vs. Toulouse (Ligue 1)

OneFootball

  • 2:30 PM: Paderborn vs. Nürnberg (2. Bundesliga)
  • 2:30 PM: Preussen Münster vs. Köln (2. Bundesliga)
  • 3:00 PM: Viktoria Köln vs. Energie Cottbus (3. Liga)
  • 4:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg (Bundesliga)
  • 4:30 PM: Jagiellonia vs. Slask Wroclaw (Ekstraklasa)

Sportv

  • 4:30 PM: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg (Bundesliga)
  • 9:30 PM: Fluminense vs. Fortaleza (Brasileirão Série A)

Sportv 3

  • 7:00 PM: Coritiba vs. Botafogo-SP (Brasileirão Série B)

Disney+

  • 4:30 PM: Racing Ferrol vs. Levante (La Liga 2)
  • 5:00 PM: Getafe vs. Valladolid (La Liga)
  • 5:00 PM: Plymouth Argyle vs. Watford (Championship)
  • 5:45 PM: Boston River vs. Defensor (Copa Uruguay)
  • 9:15 PM: Nacional vs. Montevideo City Torque (Copa Uruguay)

ESPN 4

  • 5:00 PM: Plymouth Argyle vs. Watford (Championship)

NSports

  • 5:45 PM: Sporting vs. Amarante (Taça de Portugal)

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM: Coritiba vs. Botafogo-SP (Brasileirão Série B)
  • 8:00 PM: Avaí vs. Ponte Preta (Brasileirão Série B)
  • 9:30 PM: Fluminense vs. Fortaleza (Brasileirão Série A)
  • 9:30 PM: Ituano vs. Amazonas (Brasileirão Série B)

