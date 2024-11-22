Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr402m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from November 10-14, reached QR365,430,222, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR37,387,193.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Dhaayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, and Al Shahaniya, in addition to areas such as the Pearl, Lusail 69, Legtaifiya, and Al Kharayej.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period of November 3-7 reached more than QR190 million.