Sri Lanka Revealed As Most Popular Solo Travel Destination For 2025

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 22 (Global Trender) – Solo travellers are getting older and are increasingly drawn to Asian destinations – with Sri Lanka securing the most popular spot for 2025, says new data from Flash Pack.

Flash Pack's latest trends report reveals Sri Lanka has claimed the top spot for solo in 2025, advancing from fourth place in 2024.

The appeal is clear, says Flash Pack:“Sri Lanka packs in all the punch of India – only on a smaller, more accessible scale, and delivered at a much slower pace.” The company highlights diverse experiences from“incense-swirled cities, buzzing with tuk tuks” to“misty highlands steeped in tea plantations” and dramatic coastlines.

“But where Sri Lanka really comes into its own,” the company adds,“is its easy-going balance of beaches, spoiling hotels and restorative, delicately spiced food.”

The data also shows that the average age of Flash Pack's solo travellers has increased from 36 to 39 since the pandemic, reflecting a maturing market for independent adventure tourism. This shift coincides with a boom in“social travel” – a trend that fostered over 160,000 new friendships, including 50,000 in 2024 alone.

Asia dominates the solo travel landscape, securing five of the top ten most popular destinations for 2025. Following Sri Lanka in the rankings are Bali and Mexico, highlighting a diverse mix of cultural experiences sought by modern travellers.

Holiday period bookings have seen remarkable growth, with Easter reservations up 70% and Christmas bookings doubling, suggesting a strong appetite for festive season adventures.

Lee Thompson, Flash Pack's co-founder and CMO, provided the analysis based on internal booking data and industry insights, painting a picture of an evolving solo travel market increasingly focused on social connections and Asian experiences.

Flash Pack's Top 10 Most Popular Trips Booked For 2025

1. Sri Lanka

2. Japan

3. Finland

4. Borneo

5. Thailand

6. Philippines

7. Costa Rica

7. New Zealand

9. Georgia

10. Guatemala

Flash Pack's Top 10 Most Popular Trips Taken In 2024

1. Sri Lanka

2. Bali

3. Mexico

4. Japan

5. Philippines

6. Argentina

7. Colombia

8. Vietnam

9. Cambodia & Vietnam

10. South Africa