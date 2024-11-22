Etihad Airways And New York City FC Announce Etihad Park

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Naming rights agreement reached with airline for New York City's first-ever soccer-specific

Abu Dhabi, UAE - New York City FC and Etihad Airways announced today that New York City's first-ever soccer-specific stadium will be officially named Etihad Park. The 20-year agreement will see Etihad Airways retain the exclusive naming rights for New York City FC's stadium being built in Willets Point, Queens.

“This is an historic announcement for New York City FC, Etihad Airways, and New York City. Etihad Airways has been a fantastic partner to the Club for over a decade, and we are proud to call Etihad Park the home of our great Club,” said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO.“For over a decade, we've been investing in New York with a vision of building the city into one of the soccer capitals of the world. Etihad Airways has been alongside us every step of the way and we're thrilled to be making this announcement with them. Etihad Park will be the physical evidence of our deep and longstanding investment in New York City and will become a cathedral of soccer in the United States.”

Sims added,“Etihad Park was designed to celebrate the essence of community and the vibrant life found in urban parks, much like New York City's iconic green spaces that serve as gathering spots for people from all walks of life. We hope that Etihad Park becomes a central hub for the community, as it will host not only sporting events, but also concerts, festivals, and community activities, fostering a sense of belonging and connection for all New Yorkers.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said,“We are delighted to sponsor the naming rights of this fantastic venue, which I am sure will become a landmark sports destination in the US. We have been backing New York City FC since the start in 2014 and this marks the latest chapter in our support for the Club.

“Our values as an airline align perfectly with New York City FC and their commitment to New York City, through promoting soccer in the local neighborhoods and providing spaces for everyone to play.”

Etihad has been with New York City FC from the Club's beginning, expanding their partnership over the past decade. In 2014, Etihad Airways started as a principal and founding partner of New York City FC and became the front-of-shirt partner for the Club's First Team and Boys Academy.

Etihad has also played a vital role in supporting New York City FC's community work through the Club's nonprofit foundation, City in the Community (CITC). Etihad Airways is one of the primary partners of the New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), a first-of-its-kind $3 million initiative launched in 2016 to create and maintain 50 mini-pitches across the city and expand free soccer programming for the next generation of New Yorkers. The 50th pitch was opened in November 2021 and all sites are open for play to the public. Etihad Airways and New York City FC, alongside the other NYCSI partners, have also committed to constructing an additional 26 mini-pitches across the city in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2026TM which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Today's announcement builds on the successful partnership Etihad Airways has built with City Football Group. Together, City Football Group and Etihad Airways have created best-in-class club content, fan experiences, and community initiatives designed to collectively deliver real social impact through soccer around the world.

Earlier this year, the New York City Council voted overwhelmingly to approve the next phase of the Willets Point Redevelopment project, including New York City FC's stadium. The new stadium will be 100% privately financed, seat approximately 25,000 people, and be the first fully electric sports stadium in New York City and all Major League Soccer.

The stadium will also be part of a new, 23-acre neighborhood at Willets Point, Queens, which will feature 2,500 new affordable housing units, a new 650-seat public school, a brand-new hotel, and more than 150,000 square feet of public open space. The Willets Point redevelopment project is estimated to generate $6.1 billion in economic activity, create 1,550 permanent jobs, and 14,200 construction jobs

Etihad has been enhancing its services to the US, especially into JFK by introducing its iconic A380 to New York earlier this year as part of its twice-daily flights to Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Etihad Park is scheduled to open ahead of the 2027 MLS regular season. To learn more and secure your seats for Etihad Park's inaugural season, visit EtihadPark.