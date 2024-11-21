Biden Says US Green Energy Plans Won't Be Reversed As Trump Takes Office
Date
11/21/2024 11:07:48 PM
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden Says President-elect Donald Trump
will not
reverse
the current administration's green energy plans once he assumes office. Biden's statement comes as the burgeoning green energy industry grows increasingly apprehensive of how a second trump administration will
impact the sector .
While Biden's administration has championed green energy and invested billions of dollars into building the country's green energy infrastructure and upgrading the grid, Trump is an outspoken critic of the administration's investment in clean energy. The Republican noted before and during his campaign that...
