Albertsons Companies' Shaw's Division Hosts Hackathon To Brainstorm Actionable Solutions For Local Nonprofits

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Shaw's Division recently hosted an inspiring Hackathon to brainstorm actionable solutions for local nonprofits facing funding and capacity challenges. As part of the event, members of the Shaw's Division joined forces with local nonprofit partners including End Hunger New England, Jeremiah's Inn , Boys & Girls Club of Metro South, Mansfield, MA Food Pantry: Our Daily Bread and The YMCA of Cape Cod.

The event demonstrated a collective commitment to ensuring that everyone in the community has access to nourishing food every day.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .