Kate Linder & Friends From The Young And The Restless Shine A Light On After BREAST CANCER

- Kate LinderVAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kate Linder, (Esther Valentine) on The Young and the Restless, the #1 rated daytime television drama returns to Ontario, Canada with her castmates from the show for the KATE LINDER & FRIENDS charity fundraising brunch to shine a light on after BREAST CANCER. Linder will host with her co-host, Christian Le Blanc (Michael Baldwin) and be joined by castmates Bryton James (Devon Winters), Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings) and Conner Floyd (Phillip“Chance” Chancellor IV) for brunch, a question and answer session with the cast, an autograph session (one item per person limit) with the cast, and a live and silent auction, including the chance to bid on a tour of the closed set of The Young and the Restless with Linder as your personal tour guide. Morgan Hoffman, Entertainment Reporter for The Morning Show and Global News will serve as the emcee of the event. Guests can upgrade their experience as a VIP ticket holder to receive a private meet & greet with the cast prior to the main event, preferred seating and a gift bag.WHO: Kate Linder, Christian Le Blanc, Bryton James, Sean Dominic, Conner Floyd fromThe Young and the Restless & Global News' Morgan HoffmanWHAT: Brunch, Q&A, Live and Silent Auction & Autograph Session to benefit after Breast CancerWHEN: Sunday, May 4, 2025, 11:15 AM VIP reception, Noon -3:00PM eventWHERE: Venu Event Space, 2800 Highway 7 in Vaughan, Ontario, just outside of TorontoTICKETS: $150 per ticket, $300 per VIP ticket,“I am happy and honored to join forces with after BREAST CANCER (ABC) to bring increased awareness of what happens during and after a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Kate Linder.“We are incredibly excited to partner with Kate Linder,” said Alicia Vianga, Founder of after BREAST CANCER.“Kate is a powerhouse who gives not only of her time but her incredible heart to help others. Her support will make a big difference.” Proceeds from the event will fund ABC's Care KIT!, Thrive Program, and vital workshops designed to help cancer survivors navigate their post-treatment lives with dignity and hope.# # #Please visit About after BREAST CANCER to learn more about this charity.CONTACTS:For Kate Linder: Brenda Feldman ...For after Breast Cancer: Nadia Cerelli-Fiore, Plan B Media Inc., (647) 409.4953

