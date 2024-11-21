High Haven Celebrates "Danksgiving" Cannabis Event With Green Wednesday And Holiday Deals Across Illinois Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODRIDGE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Haven Dispensary , recognized as Illinois' top-rated cannabis retailer, invites cannabis enthusiasts to its 2nd Annual "Danksgiving" event on Wednesday, November 27, from 9 PM to midnight, at Blvd Cinema in Woodridge . High Haven's "Danksgiving" combines entertainment, community, and cannabis culture in one exciting night. Attendees will enjoy cult classic films, live DJ sets, exclusive vendor pop-ups, premium swag, and more. Following the main event, High Haven will also offer enticing holiday deals through Green Wednesday, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday at all three dispensary locations in Normal , Darien , and Elgin .

Danksgiving Event Details:



Where: Hollywood Blvd Cinema, Woodridge, IL

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 9 PM - Midnight Activities: Special screenings of Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas and The Big Lebowski, vendor booths, VIP swag, live DJ, and brand-sponsored giveaways



"Danksgiving" VIP guests will receive enhanced swag bags and premier seating, while general admission ticket holders can also look forward to special giveaways and engaging booths by community favorites like Woody's Glass Blowing and Horror House. Leading cannabis brands, including Nature's Grace and Wellness, Legacy, and Timeless, will be featured, along with the popular SESH Bus, courtesy of Cresco and Good News.

"We're thrilled to host 'Danksgiving' again this year, offering an unforgettable evening for cannabis lovers to celebrate community, entertainment, and industry-leading products," said Jenna Botwinski, Marketing Manager at High Haven. "Beyond the event, we'll have incredible holiday deals to make sure our customers enjoy savings throughout the season."









High Haven Holiday Deals

For customers looking to enjoy premium cannabis products and accessories at a discount, High Haven is putting together the best cannabis deals in Illinois for the holiday seasons across all three store locations in Normal , Darien , and Elgin .

Special offers will be available throughout the Thanksgiving season, including on Green Wednesday, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, making it the perfect time to stock up or try new products at exceptional prices.



Green Wednesday: Early access to exclusive product bundles and discounts on top brands like Cresco, Nature's Grace, and Good News.

Black Friday: Deep discounts on flower, concentrates, and accessories, including "Buy One, Get One" offers on select items. Cyber Monday: Online-only promotions featuring discounts up to 40% on edibles, tinctures, and vape products.



Customers can visit High Haven to stock up on premium cannabis products and accessories during this prime holiday shopping season.









Here are the participating locations:



High Haven Dispensary – Darien, IL – THE GAS STATION

High Haven Dispensary – Normal, IL – The Puff Palace High Haven Dispensary – Elgin, IL – The Record Store



About High Haven Dispensary: High Haven Dispensary is Illinois' leading cannabis retailer, celebrated for its quality products, welcoming atmosphere, and commitment to cannabis culture. With locations in Normal, Darien, and Elgin, High Haven serves communities statewide with a wide selection of top cannabis brands, exclusive deals, and immersive experiences. For more information, visit highhavencannabis.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Jenna Botwinski Marketing Manager ... High Haven Dispensary