Powerful Medical Becomes The First Company Ever Awarded Both Best Science Startup And Overall Winner At AHA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From left to right: Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association; Felix Bauer (COO), Martin Herman (CEO), and Robert Herman, M.D. (CMO) of Powerful Medical, winners of the AHA Tech Competition 2024; and Star Jones, attorney, TV host, and AHA volunteer.

Powerful Medical is the first ever to win Best Science Startup and Overall Winner at the prestigious AHA 2024 Health Tech Competition.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Powerful Medical has made history as the first company to win Best Science Startup and named Overall Winner at the prestigious Health Tech Competition, part of the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. This recognition underscores Powerful Medical's innovative contributions to cardiovascular healthcare, with its clinical platform, PMcardio, transforming diagnostics and care coordination, including the detection of the STEMI equivalents and occlusive myocardial infarction (OMI) .

The AHA Health Tech Competition spotlights cutting-edge innovations addressing the challenges of cardiovascular disease diagnostics and treatment. Competing alongside four other startups, Powerful Medical captivated the expert judging panel-comprising leading physicians, scientists, and industry executives-through a compelling demonstration of PMcardio and the remarkable performance of its OMI AI model .

PMcardio, a CE-certified Class IIb EU MDR medical device, has become a trusted tool for over 60,000 clinicians globally. Powered by AI trained on millions of medical records, the platform delivers rapid and accurate analysis of 12-lead ECGs for 39 cardiovascular conditions. Since its launch, it has facilitated the interpretation of over 500,000 ECGs in 16 European countries, streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

“This platform not only transforms cardiovascular diagnostics but also empowers clinicians through our AI-augmented chest pain patient pathway. It is a critical step toward delivering equitable, efficient, and timely care for all patients, regardless of demographics. We're proud to contribute to meaningful advancements in cardiology,” said Dr. Robert Herman, Chief Medical Officer of Powerful Medical.

The recognition at the AHA Health Tech Competition also coincides with Powerful Medical's prominent presence at the AHA 2024 Scientific Sessions, where the company presented its latest advancements in AI-driven cardiovascular care:

-November 16: Gender disparities in cardiac care, presented by Dr. Timea Kisova

-November 16: AI-powered smartphone diagnostics, presented by Anthony Demolder, MD

-November 18: Cath lab activation solutions, presented by Dr. Robert Herman

-November 18: External validations of PMcardio (“Queen of Hearts”), presented by Dr. Samantha Harris (Washington University in St. Louis) and Dr. James Choi (Mount Sinai Morningside)

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the American Heart Association,” said Martin Herman, Co-Founder and CEO of Powerful Medical.“Winning both the Best Science Pitch and Overall Winner awards is a testament to the potential of PMcardio to revolutionize cardiovascular care. This achievement is not just for our team, but for the thousands of clinicians and patients worldwide who benefit from our technology.”

The AHA Health Tech Competition's rigorous two-pitch format evaluated companies on both scientific impact and business scalability. Powerful Medical impressed the judges with its demonstrated efficacy and a scalable business model addressing global cardiovascular challenges, including high rates of misdiagnosis and delayed treatment for heart attacks.

Joining a distinguished roster of past winners, Powerful Medical has further solidified its position as a leader in healthcare innovation. With a robust deal pipeline, ongoing clinical studies, and its FDA De Novo clearance on the horizon, PMcardio is preparing for its U.S. expansion, supported by a $25 million Series A funding round.



For more information visit:

For more details about the AHA Health Tech Competition and other winners, visit:

Cover Photo Credit: Charlie Hall.

PR Team

Powerful Medical

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Powerful Medical: The AI revolution in cardiovascular care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.