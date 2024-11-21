PM Shmyhal Meets With EU Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine had a meeting with the ambassadors of EU member states to discuss continued support for Ukraine next year.

The head of announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The focus of talks is the passing of this year and continuation of comprehensive support next year. An important and urgent issue is going through winter. Thanks to all the states for their help with restoration and power equipment. Russia is again trying to plunge Ukrainians into darkness and cold, so we count on coordinated support. We also discussed long-term plans for the development of our industry: green energy, decentralized generation, alternative energy," Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that another key issue discussed was defense.

U.S. slaps sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank, other financial institutions

"Russia is testing its new ballistic missiles in Ukraine. Our country needs more air defense systems and more equipment. I raised the issue of shooting down missiles over Ukraine and the range of weapons provided by partners. He called on the countries to join the 'Danish model' of financing purchases of Ukrainian weapons," the prime minister said.

Financial stability was also discussed at the meeting. The head of government thanked partners for the direct budget assistance. Thanks to this support, Ukraine has enough funds to finance critical budget expenditures.

"We have to confidently go through the next year. We expect to receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets already this year. Our ultimate goal remains the same – confiscation and transfer of all Russian assets to Ukraine," the head of government said.

The participants of the meeting also focused on the issue of Russia sanctions. Shmyhal called for continued pressure on the key sectors of Russian economy, thanks to which the aggressor fuels its brutal war.

UN World Food Programme plans to allocate over $2B to support Ukraine -

The parties also discussed assistance to Ukraine in further European integration and the path to full membership in the EU. "A strong Ukraine is a guarantee of a strong Europe... Ukraine continues to systematically fulfill its obligations and implement reforms. We expect the continuation of comprehensive support from the European Union member states," PM emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine together with the World Bank presented the "Reform Matrix " plan aimed at reforming public investment management.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal