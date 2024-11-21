Biomednewsbreaks - Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) Unveils Preclinical Success Of Telomir-1 In Age-Reversal Science

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TELO) announced promising preclinical results for Telomir-1, a compound designed to reverse biological aging and enhance longevity. In collaboration with Nagi Biosciences, the study utilized advanced microfluidic to test Telomir-1 on aging model organisms, demonstrating increased lifespan, improved mobility, and measurable reversal of age-related decline. These findings highlight Telomir-1's potential in addressing aging and associated diseases, with plans for human clinical trials and expanded research into conditions like progeria and chronic illnesses.

To view the full press release, visit

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in longevity science in both humans and animals. The company is focused on the development of

Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop, gain regulatory approval for and commercialize Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life. For more information about the company, visit the website



.

