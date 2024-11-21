Squaretalk And Altimacrm Collaborate To Raise The Bar For Forex Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Squaretalk , a leading contact center software provider, is proud to announce a new partnership with AltimaCRM , a Customer Relationship Management system for improved conversions, effortless data management, and record-setting client retention.

The collaboration empowers FX companies to boost conversion rates by optimizing every customer touchpoint-from the first phone call to updates on trading history, margins, and balances.

With all essential information and insights available in a single, centralized dashboard, businesses can eliminate data silos, streamline administrative processes, and improve team alignment. This results in faster and more personalized service, which is a critical advantage in the competitive forex landscape.

Squaretalk's premium VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services, Click-to-call feature, and automated call logging integrate seamlessly with AltimaCRM, saving brokers valuable time and effort while minimizing the need to switch between multiple tools and channels.

Both platforms are designed to comply with industry regulations, ensuring the protection of sensitive customer data and maintaining accurate, up-to-date interaction records.

Elie Rubin, Squaretalk's CEO, emphasized the significance of this partnership:“Combining Squaretalk's powerful software and AltimaCRM's modern platform will help our clients keep track of leads and improve the number of successful trades, acquisitions, and overall performance.”

AltimaCRM's team also highlighted the collaboration's benefits:“The integration with Squaretalk represents a key step for AltimaCRM, expanding our platform's capabilities. By incorporating Squaretalk's advanced VoIP solution, we aim to empower forex brokers with the cutting-edge solutions they need to excel in an increasingly competitive market.”

The integration with AltimaCRM is now available to all Squaretalk clients.

About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is the highest-rated cloud software provider that gives contact centers of all sizes a competitive edge. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with 100+ business tools like Zoho Phonebridge, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Sedric, KeyIVR, and more.

About AltimaCRM:

Intivion Technologies is a leading provider of advanced technology and CRM for forex brokers. As a one-stop technology solutions partner for over 16 years, the company offers an agile tool suite for any brokerage operation via its flagship products AltimaCRM and AltimaIB. Intivion has also designed, developed, and implemented large-scale CMS websites, seamlessly integrating forex CRM systems with trading platforms such as MT4, MT5, Sirix, Mobius, etc.

