Shanti Jha National Awards 2024 Go To Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, Journalist Ravi Nair And Singer Sunita Jhingran

Shanti Jha National Award 2024 winner in Social Service Sudha Bharadwaj

Shanti Jha National Award 2024 winner in Arts and Culture Sunita Jhingran

Shanti Jha National Award 2024 winner in Journalism Ravi Nair

Shanti Jha National Awards 2024 hosted by Public India at Lucknow given away by filmmaker Prakash Jha and distinguished lawyer Prashant Bhushan

- Satish Jha, The Sponsor of the AwardNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of dedication, creativity, and societal contribution, the Shanti Jha National Awards for Excellence in Journalism, Social Service, and Art & Culture were presented today to exceptional individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their respective fields. The event, hosted at Moti Mahal Lawns at the National PG College, witnessed a gathering of luminaries, thought leaders, and change-makers from across the country.The awards have been instituted by Satish Jha, Chairman of The Jha Group,in the honor of his mother Shanti Jha to recognize individuals and organizations who have set new benchmarks in their domains and inspired others with their passion, perseverance, and commitment to excellence award carries with it a citation and a token sum of Rs 100,000 each only.Awards and Recipients1. Excellence in JournalismThis category celebrates journalists and media professionals who have made a significant impact through their fearless reporting, investigative prowess, and commitment to truth.Awarded to:Ravi Nair – For groundbreaking investigative journalism and impeccable research based reporting and fight against crony capitalism.The award was presented by distinguished lawyer and social activist Prashant Bhushan.2. Excellence in Social ServiceThis award recognizes individuals and organizations making remarkable contributions to society through community service, advocacy, and innovation.Awarded to:Sudha Bharadwaj – For leading grassroots movements that uplift underprivileged sections of society and becoming a ray of hope in the darkest hour of the destitute in Bastar region of state of Chhattisgarh.The award was presented by prominent filmmaker Prakash Jha.3. Excellence in Art & CultureThis category honors artists, performers, and cultural organizations that have enriched lives through creative expression and preservation of cultural heritage.Awarded to:Sunita Jhingran – For redefining contemporary art and using it as a medium for social commentary as nightingale of Lucknow and the last disciple of legendary classical singer Begam Akhtar.The award was presented by prominent filmmaker Prakash Jha.Highlights of the EventThe ceremony began with an inspiring keynote speech by Satish Jha, who emphasized the critical role of journalism, social service, and the arts in fostering a more informed, inclusive, and compassionate society. "These fields are the backbone of progress and enlightenment. Today, we honor the individuals who carry this torch forward with brilliance and selflessness," he remarked.A rendition by Sunita Jhingran added vibrancy to the event, segments that celebrated India's diverse heritage.About the OrganizersThe awards are an initiative by Shanti Jha Foundation, a Trust committed to recognizing and promoting excellence in diverse fields. It's been instituted by The Jha Group in the memory of Shanti Jha whose family owns the company.The Public India, a prominent media organization of Lucknow, the birthplace of the owners of The Jha Group, that holds Awadh Conclave as an annual event encompassing media social service and art and culture hosted the event.Looking AheadAs the curtains fall on this year's ceremony, the awards leave behind a trail of inspiration for individuals and communities to strive for excellence in their endeavors. The awardees stand as shining examples of how journalism, social service, and the arts can drive meaningful change and inspire generations to come.For more information about the awards or to nominate someone for next year's ceremony, please contact us at ....

