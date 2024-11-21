CANOPY BRANDS SOARS WITH ACQUISITION OF ALBA, ELEVATING ACCESS & MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Canopy Brands Acquires Alba

Growth Adds Leading International of Rack and Pinion Hoists and Platforms

- Brian Colton, CEOCONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canopy Brands, a family of trusted brands providing protection, access and mobility solutions, announces the of the rack and pinion and swing stage divisions of lifting equipment specialist Alba-Macrel Group (collectively known as“Alba”).Founded in 1957 and based in Spain's Basque region, Alba is a leading manufacturer of rack and pinion hoists and swing stages, with sales presence in 77 countries. Distribution in the U.S. market is through Bee Access, a division of Canopy Brands. Alba's product line features material and personnel hoists, transport platforms, mast climbers, construction elevators and modular suspended platforms. With 240,000 square feet of facility space, experienced engineers and automated manufacturing equipment, Alba is well-positioned for growth under the Canopy umbrella.Alba is an excellent strategic fit for Bee Access, a North American leader in temporary and permanent access solutions. The acquisition enhances international distribution, strengthens their team's focus on rack and pinion products, and expands growth opportunities-especially as hoists and work platforms increasingly serve as alternatives to traditional scaffolding.Brian Colton, CEO of Canopy Brands, stated,“We are thrilled to bring Alba in-house and accelerate its development with additional capital, talent and technology.” Tom DeJong, Executive Vice President of Bee Access, added,“Alba has a winning product line and a strong foundation. We will help Alba reach its full potential as a manufacturer of mobility equipment for construction markets across the world.”Raul Gallo, Operations Director of Alba, remarked,“Over the past two years, we have developed a strong relationship with the Bee Access team. We are proud for Alba to enter this new phase with such a capable partner.”Alba will continue to operate seamlessly from its main plant in Miranda de Ebro, Spain, maintaining consistency in manufacturing, engineering, sales and support personnel. All essential assets, including the Alba brand, website and intellectual property, will be retained.Canopy Brands takes another step forward in building an enduring company that can positively shape its markets and sustain an environment for its people to reach their potential. For more information, visit , and .About Canopy BrandsCanopy Brands is a family of trusted brands providing protection, access and mobility solutions to commercial and residential markets around the world. Comprised of Safewaze, HySafe, Xtirpa, SST, Bee Access, Alba, Galaxy Lifts and American Muscle Docks, they deliver more than 6,000 products covering fall protection, suspended and permanent access, powered lifts, marine access and confined space-plus a growing range of services from design, engineering and installation to training.

