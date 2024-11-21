Kuwait Acting Premier Receives Chief Of Leonardo Co.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud received, at Seif Palace on Thursday, Director General of the Italian Leonardo company and MDA company, Lorenzo Mariani, and his accompanying delegation.

The of Defense said in a statement that the two sides explored realms of joint cooperation and means of boosting the collaboration.

Director General of the Directorate General for Civil Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and a number of senior officers took part in the meeting. (end)

