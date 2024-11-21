Kuwait Acting Premier Receives Chief Of Leonardo Co.
Date
11/21/2024 9:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received, at Seif Palace on Thursday, Director General of the Italian Leonardo company and MDA company, Lorenzo Mariani, and his accompanying delegation.
The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the two sides explored realms of joint cooperation and means of boosting the collaboration.
Director General of the Directorate General for Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and a number of senior officers took part in the meeting. (end)
ajr
MENAFN21112024000071011013ID1108911152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.