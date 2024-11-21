Gravastar Launches Futuristic Sirius Plus ANC Wireless Earbuds For Ultimate Sound And Style

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, GravaStar announces the launch of its newest product, the Sirius Plus ANC Wireless Earbuds, designed for enthusiasts, gamers, and tech lovers who demand more from their wireless earbud experience. With a sleek aluminum alloy build inspired by a cyberpunk aesthetic and the latest advancements in sound technology, the Sirius Plus sets a new standard for the wireless audio market.

A Listening Experience Like No Other

GravaStar Sirius Plus ANC Earbuds - 3 Color available

GravaStar Sirius Plus ANC Earbuds - Matt Black

Continue Reading

The Sirius Plus is powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, delivering a full-range audio profile that ensures deep, punchy bass and crystal-clear highs, perfect for everything from music and podcasts to immersive gaming. These earbuds are optimized for high-definition sound, providing balanced audio for both bass-heavy tracks and more intricate audio.

What truly sets Sirius Plus apart is its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which allows users to escape into their own world by blocking out external noise. Whether you're commuting, working in a noisy café, or simply trying to concentrate, ANC ensures an undisturbed experience. Alternatively, the Transparent mode keeps you aware of your surroundings when needed-ideal for urban environments or conversations without removing your earbuds.

Designed for the Future

GravaStar's commitment to innovation is clear in the futuristic design of the Sirius Plus. Built from lightweight aluminum alloy, the earbuds offer durability without compromising on comfort. The metallic finish, combined with sleek, angular lines, reflects a sci-fi inspired aesthetic that merges fashion with technology. The charging case, designed to complement the earbuds, also follows the cyberpunk motif, ensuring the entire set is a statement of modern design. This is a product that appeals to those who appreciate both form and function.

Yong Huang, founder of GravaStar, explained, "Our goal with Sirius Plus was not just to create another pair of wireless earbuds but to deliver a product that stands out visually while providing premium features like ANC and rich sound. We want our users to feel the difference in every beat, in every moment of using these earbuds."

Seamless Connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3

Powered by Bluetooth 5.3, the Sirius Plus offers ultra-fast, low-latency connections that ensure stability and responsiveness, making these earbuds perfect for gaming, streaming, and uninterrupted calls. Whether you're using them with a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, the connection remains strong and stable. Additionally, the earbuds support multi-device pairing, enabling users to switch between devices effortlessly-a feature highly sought after in today's multi-device environment.

Long-lasting Battery for Extended Use

Designed for people constantly on the move, the Sirius Plus offers up to 28 hours of playtime with the charging case-enough power for extended listening sessions or long commutes. A single charge gives you up to 7 hours of continuous use, while the charging case provides an additional 21 hours.

Dedicated App for Customization and Control

The Sirius Plus earbuds come with a dedicated app that takes your audio experience to the next level. Available for iOS and Android, the app offers a suite of powerful features:



Seamless Mode Switching: Easily toggle between ANC and Transparent modes based on your surroundings. Customizable EQ Settings: Fine-tune the sound to match your preferences with advanced equalizer controls. Whether you prefer enhanced bass for workouts or clear vocals for podcasts, the app ensures your sound is tailored to you.

Pricing and Availability

The GravaStar Sirius Plus ANC Wireless Earbuds are available now for pre-order at $89.95, with two color options: Matt Black, and White. The special edition Battle-worn Yellow one will be at $109.95. Shipping begins in November 2024. For more information, visit our website at gravastar .

Media Contact Information

GravaStar

Shanshan Wang

[email protected]

+1(858)367-3833

SOURCE GravaStar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED