Trend Micro Safeguarding Cloud Data Of Healthcare AI Innovation Leader

Offering security solutions protecting all cloud platforms: AWS, Azure, and Cloud

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated

(TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 470 ), a global cybersecurity leader, continues to lead the way in cloud security for healthcare innovators. With its AI-driven delivering security across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Trend enables healthcare organizations to drive transformative innovation while protecting critical cloud environments and sensitive patient information.

For organizations looking to unlock AI's potential securely, Trend has developed a white paper with insights on protecting data and implementing security strategies across cloud platforms. This resource is designed to help healthcare and other regulated sectors align security with innovation.

Customers can focus on innovating with AI while trusting their cloud environments are secure and compliant.

Zach Evans, CTO, Xsolis : "We see security as a business enabler. As a leader in developing AI applications in healthcare for over a decade, our sector has grown explosively in recent years. Trend Micro gives us the peace of mind we need to accelerate our growth and deliver the innovative AI-powered solutions our customers are demanding. A partner who understands the AWS environment and compliance is invaluable in a highly regulated sector like healthcare."

By adopting these AI-powered security tools, customers can focus on innovating with AI while trusting their cloud environments are secure and compliant.

Ranked #1 in 2023 Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market share by IDC *

report, Trend continues leading the industry in securing cloud environments for organizations worldwide.

Phil Bues, Senior Research Manager, Cloud Security at IDC : "As organizations adopt AI to drive outcomes, they face risks tied to data exposure and misconfigured cloud environments, and this is fuelling demand for solutions that can bridge security and innovation with real-time visibility and control over sensitive data and identities. Trend's focus on integrating AI-driven security across cloud platforms positions it uniquely to tackle these challenges, enabling organizations in highly regulated environments, like healthcare, to innovate securely and maintain compliance."

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "The world's most highly regulated government organizations and compliance-driven companies are served best by using Trend Micro to protect their most critical work in the cloud. We're proud to continue this work in a new era of AI innovation, to give customers like Xsolis the confidence they need to go further and faster."

Cloud-based tools like Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock empower organizations-especially those in regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and government-to delight customers with innovative AI-driven experiences. However, as these technologies evolve, so do the threats targeting them.

To address emerging threats and simplify security management, Trend has launched several security tools designed to provide proactive protection.



AI-Detection & Response (AI-DR) & AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): industry-first solutions combine AI with real-time threat intelligence to enhance proactive security management and improve response times in the cloud.

Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): provides visibility into sensitive data within cloud environments, helping organizations detect and address risks such as misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. DSPM also helps identify sensitive data before it's used in databases or AI training, supporting compliance, data integrity, and the responsible use of AI.

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM):

enhances the visibility and management of user identities, permissions, and their correlation with cloud resources. It helps quickly identify high-risk users, misconfigurations, and overly permissive access to minimize vulnerabilities and reduce the risk of attack. Container Security – Runtime Malware Scanning: includes real-time and scheduled malware scanning for containers running on Kubernetes clusters, ensuring customers can detect threats in runtime and during the pipeline stage. The solution is enhanced through eBPF integration, protecting against threats, and helping customers meet compliance standards.

These innovations combine advanced AI with real-time threat intelligence to deliver strong protection and proactive security management for cloud environments. By offering these capabilities through a single, unified platform, organizations can reduce costs, simplify management, and close security gaps.

*Source: IDC Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Market Shares, 2023: A Bull Market, doc #

US52472324, August 2024

To learn more about Trend's activities at AWS re:Invent, please visit: trendmicro/reinvent



About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. .

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

