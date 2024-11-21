Enphase Energy Launches The IQ Powerpack 1500 In The United States And Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product is a 1500 Wh smart, go anywhere portable system that can power most small appliances in the home, at work, or outdoors

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the availability of its new portable energy system, the IQ ® PowerPack 150 , for pre-order in the United States and Canada. This latest addition to the Enphase suite of products is a 1,500 Wh smart, go-anywhere portable energy system that can power most small appliances in the home, at work, or outdoors. Watch a video about this new product on the Enphase website .

The IQ PowerPack 1500 is designed to provide battery backup, helping to ensure essential electronics stay up and running during power outages. It also supports off-grid adventures, such as camping, and is easily transported with a folding cart (sold separately) that securely holds the IQ PowerPack, even on rugged outdoor terrain. The IQ PowerPack 1500 offers the ability to monitor and manage from the Enphase® App and features a stunning design with an LCD touchscreen for easy control.

The IQ PowerPack 1500 can be fully charged using a standard electrical outlet in less than 75 minutes, or from two 200 W portable solar panels (sold separately) in four hours. It can also be charged from a car using a 12 V charging cable. In total, the device can power up to 11 independent appliances using four 120 V output ports, one 12 V output port, four USB-A output ports, and two USB-C output ports.

“We are excited to expand into this rapidly growing consumer market,” said Gokul Krishnan, senior vice president and general manager of the consumer business unit at Enphase Energy.“While portable energy systems aren't new, the IQ PowerPack 1500 sets a new standard. With unmatched quality, reliability, and ease of use, we are proud to deliver the best solution for customers looking to meet their energy needs anytime, anywhere."

With a bright and durable 7” colored LCD touchscreen, customers can manage their power, check the remaining charge, and adjust usage settings with ease. Each unit comes with an ambient sensor to automatically adjust the screen brightness and a proximity sensor to automatically wake up when the user is nearby. The IQ PowerPack 1500 is also equipped with Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® technology, and cellular capability so that it can be connected to the cloud to facilitate software upgrades along with remote troubleshooting when required. Customers can also control it remotely from any Android or iOS smart device with the Enphase App. Watch a video highlighting the product's key features on the Enphase website .

The IQ PowerPack 1500 delivers the same reliability that powers more than 4.5 million Enphase systems around the world. With built-in intelligent IQ8TM Microinverters for smart, efficient, and reliable power conversion from the battery, and a robust battery management system, this product is built to last. It has been tested for performance in the harshest conditions and can be charged and discharged continuously at its full power under normal or even hot conditions, unlike other similar systems in the market.

The IQ PowerPack 1500 is also among the few portable energy systems on the market that complies with all critical UL safety and reliability standards, including the system safety and temporary outdoor test requirements (UL 2743), battery pack safety (UL 1642), and thermal runaway protection (UL 9540A). The product complies with Federal Communications Commission Electromagnetic Interference (FCC EMI) and cellular carrier certification standards.

The IQ PowerPack 1500, along with its portable panels and cart, each come with a 5-year limited warranty. Additionally, Enphase provides 24/7 customer support to assist with any inquiries or issues related to these products. For more information about Enphase Energy's IQ PowerPack 1500 and to pre-order, please visit our website . The IQ PowerPack 1500 and its accessories are expected to ship in December.

