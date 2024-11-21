UKMSA Shed Of The Year Awards Winners Announced - Inspiring Community Projects Acknowledged In Westminster

(MENAFN- Pressat) International Men's Day, 19th November, Westminster, London: UK Men's Shed Association (UKMSA) presented the annual Shed of the Awards, the national award scheme which recognises groups and individuals that make a difference in their Men's Shed and local communities.

At a reception in The Speaker's State Rooms, House of Commons, Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons spoke of the“incredible stories about the difference Men's Shed have made to the mental and wellbeing of men – and the prevention of suicide” and how The 'Parliament Shed' he hosted in Portcullis House earlier this year was one of the most popular exhibitions The Speaker's Office has held.

Receiving a bespoke award designed and made by last year's winners, Bootle Tool Shed, Shrewsbury Men's Shed were crowned Shed of the Year 2024 sponsored by Tite-fix. In their three years, the Shed has succeeded in providing a community space, hosting other charities and organisations regularly, offering their space and friendship to people with dementia, men with cancer, woodturners and a horticulture group. The Shed has undertaken some huge projects, like restoring Percy Thrower's greenhouse and even building and running a ferry service, providing a connection to town that previously didn't exist. Shed members have recently learned the heritage craft of coracle making which they starting to teach to others, and the Shed are also welcoming the local Afghan community to engage in crafts and cookery with them.

Other award categories champion the cornerstone principles of the movement. The Caerau Men's Shed in Maesteg was recognised for Shed Health and Wellbeing Impact of the Year sponsored by Cadent Gas. Caerau Shed invites professionals to offer health checks and provides health and wellbeing information to Shedders. They also offer a welcoming "warm hub" where members can enjoy free hot food, drinks, and social connection.

The Shed Partnership of the Year prize sponsored by Millboard Composite Decking was awarded to Pontypridd Men's Shed. This Shed demonstrated what can be achieved by working with others. Their partners include the local council, primary schools, a film company and South Wales University. The Shed has produced animations, run events and even developed a WW2 Garden through co-working with their partners.

With volunteers at the heart of the Men's Shed movement, Mark Mantle, 'the linchpin and public face' of Ludlow Men's Shed was recognised as Shed Volunteer of the Year 2024 sponsored by Ladbrook Insurance. Mark overcame his own significant social anxiety struggles - having not left his home for over 20 years before he joined a Shed - and is now recognised as Ludlow's key volunteer. Mark was commended for how he inspires others with difficult pasts; welcoming, supporting and inspiring confidence in those he works with.

Continuing the winning streak for Wales, Rhyl Men's Shed won the Community Project of the Year sponsored by Wessex Insurance. Rhyl was recognised for 'embodying the spirit of community'' with their projects based around meeting the needs of their community and improving the lives of those around them. They created a community allotment to provide vegetables to local families at no cost, renovated waste land to plant a community fruit garden, and produced a Christmas float which made it onto ITV Wales news. The Shed encourages community engagement by providing a warm and welcoming space for anyone in the area.

Rob Lloyd, Chair of UKMSA also made five Chair's Awards to John Latchford of Amersham Men's Shed for his tireless work building data and sharing knowledge; Jack Crawford in acknowledgement work around governance and the UKMSA constitution; John Rushforth, Vice Chair for his work setting up Nairn Shed and providing such sound counsel to the UKMSA Board ; Black Park Shed for their efforts in building The Parliament Shed.

Chris Oldfield of Bethlem Community Men's Shed received UKMSA recognition for the impact he has made on people's lives. Chris was nominated by a man currently serving a life sentence in prison and who is now in his 46th year of incarceration. In 2016, this man was eligible for his first escorted community leave, and was allowed to join a Men's Shed, where Chris was the instructor. The individual talked very powerfully about the sense of fear and isolation he had when he first stepped foot outside after 38 years in prison, and how hard Chris worked to allay his fears and help him to fit into the Shed and see again the possibility of life outside.

The Awards reception was supported by Kim Leadbeater MP and Sarah Green MP who both praised their sheds in their respective constituencies of Spen Valley and Chesham & Amersham for the positive impact Sheds make on families, communities and the Shedders' mental & physical health.

“We'd like to thank Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle, MPs Kim Leadbeater and Sarah Green for their support of the Awards and the 'Parliament Shed' hosted in Portcullis House earlier this year,' said Rob Lloyd, Chair of UKMSA.“We're thrilled so many MPs, Peers and partners are all eager to know more about the movement and joined us in congratulating the finalists and winners who run truly amazing projects and have such an impact on the lives of others.”

The Shed Awards are sponsored by TiteFix, with specially designed trophies for the winners created by Carveco. For more details please visit: